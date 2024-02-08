Updated 2024 NBA Draft order after Thursday's trade deadline
The 2024 NBA trade deadline was a wild one, but it did not have a dramatic impact on the NBA Draft order. However, some picks were exchanged.
By Mark Powell
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone, with the focus rightly being on the players acquired and how they could impact the NBA Playoffs. Yet, for teams that were selling hard around the deadline, eyes go directly towards the standings.
The lottery will eventually determine the official draft order, but for now we can only guess based on the records of losing teams. Here is the lottery order (based on odds) as we wait on more deals to come.
1. Detroit Pistons
2. Washington Wizards
3. San Antonio Spurs
4. Charlotte Hornets
5. Portland Trail Blazers
6. Memphis Grizzlies
7. San Antonio Spurs via Toronto Raptors
8. Houston Rockets via Brooklyn Nets
9. Atlanta Hawks
10. Oklahoma City Thunder via Houston Rockets
11. Chicago Bulls
12. Portland Trail Blazers via Golden State Warriors
13. Oklahoma City Thunder via Utah Jazz
14. New Orleans Pelicans via Los Angeles Lakers
The lottery stays in tact for now, as few star-caliber players were traded at the deadline this year. There was no Kevin Durant-caliber deal on Thursday. Instead, contending teams fought over role players.
Updated NBA Draft order after the trade deadline
There were some 2024 first-round picks traded at the deadline, as the Toronto Raptors dealt the worst of their first-round selections to the Utah Jazz in a four-player deal. FanSided's Ian Levy graded that trade as a win for the Jazz:
"Olynyk has been great but he was an unrestricted free agent probably to pricey to keep next year. Turning him into another first-round pick is a solid win."
As for the Raptors, they will receive the worst of the Jazz's first-round selections this coming draft. That will likely come courtesy of the Los Angeles Clippers or Oklahoma City Thunder, both of whom are separated by just a half-game near the top of the Western Conference standings.
15. Orlando Magic
16. Miami Heat
17. New York Knicks courtesy of Dallas Mavericks
18. Toronto Raptors courtesy of Indiana Pacers
19. Atlanta Hawks courtesy of Sacramento Kings
20. Phoenix Suns
21. New Orleans Pelicans
22. Philadelphia 76ers
23. Milwaukee Bucks
24. New York Knicks
25. Cleveland Cavaliers
26. Oklahoma City Thunder courtesy of Los Angeles Clippers
27. Minnesota Timberwolves
28. Toronto Raptors via trade with Utah Jazz (courtesy of OKC)
29. Denver Nuggets
30. Boston Celtics
The lone trade involving a 2024 first was the Raptors, who acquired a pick in their deal with the Jazz.