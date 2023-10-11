4 trades Vikings can make to embrace the tank for Caleb Williams
It's time for the Minnesota Vikings to embrace the tank... let's blow it up!
Vikings could trade Danielle Hunter to the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are in position to get some star-hunting done before the trade deadline. With another Super Bowl in their sights, the offense needs work — especially the WR room — but defense could be the focus of GM Brett Veach.
Minnesota's top defender right now is Danielle Hunter, but the linebacker's contract is sparsely guaranteed beyond the 2023 season. With Minnesota on the verge of a rebuild, there's no reason to believe the team will shell out the big bucks to retain Hunter. He's a prime trade candidate. The Chiefs, meanwhile, would benefit from another Pro Bowl presence on pass-rushing duty.
Hunter has been prolific for an otherwise ineffective Vikings defense, accumulating 25 tackles, five QB hits, and six sacks across the first five weeks of the season. He leads the NFL with nine tackles for a loss. Pair Hunter with Chris Jones on the Chiefs' front line, and opposing offensive lines will start having nightmares.
Kansas City's offense gets more shine in the national media, but it takes a well-rounded group to win a championship. Jones and the Chiefs' defense were essential to knocking off Philadelphia in the Super Bowl and Hunter would firmly cement the Chiefs as 2024 favorites. It took the front office longer than expected to reach terms on a contract extension with Jones, but that wouldn't necessarily stop them from paying Hunter. Plus, there's every reason for Kansas City to go all-in on this season.
As long as Mahomes is in his prime, the Chiefs can get a little reckless.