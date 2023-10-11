4 trades Vikings can make to embrace the tank for Caleb Williams
It's time for the Minnesota Vikings to embrace the tank... let's blow it up!
Vikings could trade Justin Jefferson to Ravens
Justin Jefferson is arguably the best WR in football. The Vikings could cash in (and get considerably worse) by moving off the star wideout, who went on IR this week due to a hamstring injury. Jefferson hasn't received his desired contract extension from the Vikings, so there's a stormfront brewing here.
Enter the Baltimore Ravens, who badly need an upgrade at WR. Rookie Zay Flowers has done a commendable job in the WR1 role, but the goal is to build a contending offense around former MVP Lamar Jackson. Right now the Baltimore offense is held back by middling passing numbers, which Jackson pegged squarely on his receivers' inability to catch.
Jefferson would immediately unlock a new gear in the Ravens' passing attack. Jackson has arm strength few in the NFL can match. With Jefferson, he would have a target worthy of more daring big-play passes. Jefferson's arrival would also better position Flowers and star tight end Mark Andrews to feast on targets closer to the line of scrimmage while defenses sell out to keep Jefferson off Jackson's radar.
It would take a considerable amount of draft capital to bring Jefferson to Baltimore. The market was set not long ago with the Davante Adams trade, when the Raiders gave up a first and a second-round pick. Jefferson is younger and even better than Adams, so the Vikings would truly cash in.
There's a certain appeal to pining for a Caleb Williams-Justin Jefferson partnership, but there's simply no guarantee it works out. The Vikings are hesitant to pay top dollar for Jefferson and one has to imagine he wouldn't be too happy with a blatant tank job.