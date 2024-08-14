Vikings could look to division rival for J.J. McCarthy replacement, or inspiration
By Lior Lampert
Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy's knee injury is as bad as he made it seem in his emotional plea to fans.
A day later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero announced McCarthy is out for the 2024 season after undergoing a "full meniscus repair."
Opting for surgery now gives McCarthy "the best chance at a long, successful career," per Rapoport. Be that as it may, this is devastating news and a crushing blow for the Vikings' immediate plans and their future.
Now, McCarthy has to wait until 2025 to make his regular-season debut at the pro level. With that in mind, will the Vikings fully commit to veteran journeyman Sam Darnold, the presumed Week 1 starter -- regardless of the former's health? Or will they scour the trade/free agency market to fill the void left by this year's No. 10 overall draft pick?
Whether Minnesota elects to stand pat or make a move, they can look to an NFC North foe for encouragement or a backup quarterback solution. The Detroit Lions have a young signal-caller who finds himself toward the tail end of what McCarthy is about to experience: Hendon Hooker.
Lions and Hendon Hooker could offer Vikings J.J. McCarthy a replacement or inspiration
Hooker was selected by the Lions last offseason but recently made his first NFL preseason appearance. Detroit redshirted him his rookie season while he recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in his final collegiate campaign.
While the former Tennessee standout doesn't have McCarthy's draft pedigree, he was a third-rounder. He's working his way back from a severe knee issue, the challenge ahead for McCarthy, and reportedly looking good doing it. The Vikings could view the parallels between their situation and their divisional competitors in Motown as a light at the end of the tunnel.
In his exhibition showing against the New York Giants, Hooker completed five of his nine passes for 36 scoreless yards, taking zero sacks. He also added four carries for 34 yards through the ground. Albeit not eye-popping numbers, the 26-year-old looked healthy.
Notably, Hooker could be on the move, considering the Lions paid Jared Goff a boatload of money to be their long-term starter. He could be the most prominent trade candidate with a strong preseason showing.
Detroit sending Hooker to one of their biggest rivals feels unlikely. But the Vikings would be hard-pressed to find a better option.