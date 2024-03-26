Vikings are outright delusional about future with Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is not Kirk Cousins, but we can pretend for a few minutes.
By Mark Powell
The Minnesota Vikings lost Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons in NFL free agency. Cousins received $100 million in guaranteed money over the next four years, and could earn up to $180 million if he reaches his incentives.
The Vikings could never afford Cousins at that price, so it's no surprise Kwesi Adofo-Mensah balked. To replace the former Pro Bowler, Minnesota has thus far signed...former first-round pick Sam Darnold.
Darnold is no Cousins, and if he starts for the Vikings next season they will take a significant step back in an increasingly-competitive NFC North. Yet, Minnesota continues to build up Darnold ahead of his first season as a Viking.
“I think his best football is ahead of him because of how he’s handled the last couple of years,” Kevin O’Connell said on NFL Network. “Whether it’s going 4-2 down the stretch in Carolina in ’22, or when you turn on the tape of his work in San Francisco, you can tell Kyle, Brian Griese, they did a great job in the next phase of his career. Fundamentals, techniques, things that you look for to see growth. I’m excited to get going with Sam.”
Vikings are either delusional or lying about Sam Darnold
In reality, Minnesota must know what Darnold is. He is a bridge quarterback at best, and a game manager O'Connell can hopefully count on not to screw up too much while the Vikings develop their quarterback of the future.
For Darnold, signing in Minnesota makes sense. He gets another chance to start and possibly prove himself. Yet, there isn't much that separates his narrative from Mitch Trubisky's just a few years ago. Trubisky, like Darnold, was a first-round pick for an organization that frequently fails to develop QBs. He still performed fairly well for the Bears at times with little talent around him.
Trubisky then spent a year behind Josh Allen in Buffalo and received rave reviews for his help in the film room and played well enough in the rare times he needed to make an on-field appearance. Yet, when Trubisky finally received another chance to start full-time in Pittsburgh, he fell flat on his face.
Darnold's story with the Vikings has yet to be written, but don't be surprised if the ending sounds familiar.