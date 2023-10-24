Was Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell caught in 4K telling TJ Hockenson to fake injury?
Did Kevin O'Connell order tight end TJ Hockenson to stay down with a potential 'injury' despite the fact he could've gotten up? The replay sure suggests so.
By Mark Powell
On Monday Night Football, T.J. Hockenson went down with a potential injury in the second quarter for the Minnesota Vikings. Such actions would have been completely acceptable, especially since the Vikings tight end seemingly wanted to jog off the field.
However, the replay of head coach Kevin O'Connell appears to show him telling his own player to stay down, thus forcing a stoppage of play. You be the judge.
O'Connell appears to motion to Hockenson to stay on the turf in the replay. The upcoming series of plays from the goal-line was important for Minnesota to maintain its surprising early-game momentum. A stoppage of play allowed O'Connell to gather with his offense, and also gave his team a reprieve.
Did TJ Hockenson fake an injury thanks to Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell?
Hockenson's injury appeared real in the moment. If anything, perhaps O'Connell merely wanted his tight end to remain on the field so the medical staff could take a look at him. Or, if you're more sinister, the Vikings really needed a break of some sort.
Minnesota is a relatively big underdog at home. While the San Francisco 49ers did lose their last game against the Cleveland Browns, they looked unbeatable in their first five games of the season. A loss to the Vikings, who are expected to sell off some pieces at the NFL trade deadline in a few weeks, would represent a chink in the armor for Kyle Shanahan's group.
O'Connell and Kirk Cousins haven't given up on this season. Justin Jefferson's injury was a pretty major blow, and Cousins now has to rely on Hockenson along with rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison to carry the load in JJ's absence.
Were Minnesota to lose to San Francisco, their upcoming schedule could give them a bit of a break with home contests against the rival Green Bay Packers and then the Atlanta Falcons.