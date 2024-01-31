Warriors news: No interest in Dejounte Murray, Draymond’s advice for Wiggins, Chris Paul injury update
- Dejounte Murray is the NBA's hottest trade target but the Warriors are out
- Draymond Green tells Andrew Wiggins how to work through his struggles
- The Warriors will be without Chris Paul for at least two weeks
By Lior Lampert
As things currently stand in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors sit in 12th place. As a result, questions about the direction and future of the franchise have begun to surface.
Is this the beginning of the end for the Warriors dynasty? Can the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green still compete for an NBA Championship?
While those questions remain unanswered, the Warriors continue to make headlines.
Warriors news: Golden State has no interest in Dejounte Murray
According to Anthony Slater, who covers the Warriors for The Athletic, any interest in Atlanta Hawks All-Star combo guard Dejounte Murray is “tepid at best, which won’t lead to movement.”
In a recent piece, Slater pointed out that Golden State’s issues lie within the “upper crust of the rotation, directly below Curry,” insinuating that Thompson and Green have not lived up to their roles as key contributors to the team this season. The Warriors pursuing Murray to revamp the roster has been suggested as a result.
Starting next season, Murray’s four-year, $114 million contract kicks in. While the Warriors have shown a willingness to go above the salary cap yearly, leading the NBA in total cap each season since 2019-20, the team is not ready to push their chips even further in to acquire Murray.
While they have not expressed an active interest in Murray, Slater notes that the Warriors “have a greater need and thirst for a wing or center,” listing Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen as a viable candidate (albeit Utah making him virtually untouchable in trade talks).
Sitting at 19-24, the Warriors are evaluating the trade market to shake up their roster ahead of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline. With Curry turning 36 in March, Golden State feels pressure to make a move while he's still playing at an elite level.