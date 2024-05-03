How to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA preseason debut for the Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark plays her first game in an Indiana Fever uniform in a preseason matchup with the Dallas Wings. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
By Ian Levy
We're just under five weeks removed from the NCAA Women's National Championship game and Caitlin Clark is already beginning her professional career. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and all-time leading scorer in college basketball will take the court tonight against the Dallas Wings, in the first game of the Indiana Fever's preseason schedule.
Clark has brought unprecedented attention and enthusiasm to women's basketball and promises to carry a slew of new fans in her transition from college to the WNBA. We've already seen her in a Fever uniform at press conferences and photo shoots and the Fever haven't been shy about sharing practice highlights on their social media channels. But this is your first chance to see her in real WNBA action and you won't want to miss it.
- Date: Friday, May 3
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Stadium: College Park Center
- TV info: Bally Sports Southwest
- Live Stream: WNBA League Pass
If you're in the Dallas area, you can watch the game on cable with Bally Sports Southwest. If you live anywhere else you'll have to catch it through WNBA League Pass. A season-long subscription is just $34.99, a screaming deal that lets you watch every game for every team that's not televised on a national partner like ABC, ESPN, CBS or Prime. In addition, you can watch full-game replays the next day, as well as classic games in their archive.
Clark isn't the only high profile rookie making her debut tonight — Jacy Sheldon, the No. 5 pick in this year's draft, should be suiting up for the Wings. The first preseason game for the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx is also at 8:00 p.m., featuring the debuts of first-round picks Alissa Pili (MIN), Kamilla Cardoso (CHI) and Angel Reese (CHI). Unfortunately, that game will not be available on League Pass.