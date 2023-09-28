What Euroleague team you should root for based on your favorite NBA team
Are you an NBA fan who has decided to take the journey and watch EuroLeague basketball for the first time for the 2023-24 season? Does rooting for a specific team make you more engaged? Then this is the place for you, your ultimate guide to which EuroLeague team you should root for.
EuroLeague Team you should root for if you’re a fan of the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, or Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
More of the same: AS Monaco
Why? The Mike James connection and you like having an owner who has no problem splashing the cash as long as you’re contending.
Change of pace: ALBA Berlin
Why? Remember when Tyler Ulis was your starting point guard? If that was the last time you were happy as a Suns fan then ALBA Berlin is the team for you.
Milwaukee Bucks
More of the same: Anadolu Efes
Why? You finally got your breakthrough championship in 2021 and you’re still a contending team. You can ride a similar wave in EuroLeague by rooting for Anadolu Efes Istanbul.
Change of pace: Zalgiris Kaunas
Why? Still fun, but without all the expectations. Instead of worrying whether or not your star player will leave for a bigger club in the off-season, you already know it’s going to happen so you’re numb to it.
Indiana Pacers
More of the same: Baskonia
Why? Like the Pacers, Baskonia has a lot of rosters from their past that make you say wow! That was a good team, how did they not win a championship? Well, they didn’t. That’s probably not changing soon, but you never know.
Change of pace: AS Monaco
Why? Forget history, forget culture forget all of it. You want to be successful now and that’s final.
Detroit Pistons
More of the same: Virtus Bologna
Why? You won some championships. It’s been a while, but you did! You’re not good now, but maybe that will change sometime soon.
Change of pace: Olympiacos
Why? They won in the past, and they win now. It’s the best of both worlds, who doesn’t want that?
Denver Nuggets
More of the same: Anadolu Efes
Why? You’re finally a championship-winning organization. Newfound pressure comes with that, but you relish it.
Change of pace: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Why? Basement dwelling isn’t for everyone, but you’re not like everyone else. Someone’s got to finish last and it’s going to be you!
Dallas Mavericks
More of the same: Partizan Belgrade
Why? You’ve got one of the best players in the league — Kevin Punter and Luka Doncic — and you did win a championship that one time! You can do it again, you promise.
Change of pace: Virtus Bologna
Why? Forgiving success now for success in the past. You want more to point at in your favorite team’s history. Bologna gives you that.