What time and channel do the Cowboys play today?
Coming off a 23-point win over the LA Rams, the Dallas Cowboys are set for a Week 9 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
Six days after squeaking by the Chargers on Monday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys completed the Los Angeles sweep in Week 8 with an impressive 43-20 victory over the Rams.
But a much tougher test awaits in Week 9 as Mike McCarthy & Co. will head to the City of Brotherly Love for the first of two battles this season with the defending NFC East champion Philadelphia Eagles, who enter this high-profile NFC East showdown at 7-1 following a 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders.
Oft-criticized quarterback Dak Prescott gave his haters little to talk about this past week as he put on his best performance of the year thus far against the Rams, completing 80.7% of his passes for a season-high 304 yards with a season-best four touchdown passes.
And Dak will likely go to the air often this Sunday as the Eagles defense has allowed the sixth-most passing yards in the NFL through eight weeks.
As for the Dallas defense, Micah Parsons & Co. will have their hands full as well, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense rank third in scoring at 28.0 points per game and third in total yardage at 387.4 yards per game.
One of the big knocks against the 5-2 Cowboys is that they've yet to beat a genuinely strong team. And that 42-10 beating they took against the San Francisco 49ers a few weeks back didn't help matters. So they'll undoubtedly be looking to prove something against their longtime rivals.
So, exactly when and where can you catch this Dallas-Philly showdown? Let's take a look.
What time is the Cowboys game today, November 5?
The Cowboys' game in Week 9 is slated for a 4:25 p.m. Eastern/3:25 p.m. Central kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
As mentioned, this is the first of two meetings between the Cowboys and Eagles this season. They'll meet again in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
What channel is the Cowboys game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Cowboys' game in Week 9 will air on FOX. As it's the network's "Game of the Week," it will feature the No. 1 broadcast team of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.
Given the high-profile nature of this matchup, the Cowboys-Eagles game will be seen by most of the country. The only other game going on FOX at that time is the battle between the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders, which will be shown in those two markets.
To see which game you'll get, feel free to check out the NFL Week 9 broadcast map.