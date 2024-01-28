What time and channel is the Chiefs game today, Jan. 28?
The AFC Championship Game is familiar territory for the Kansas City Chiefs, particularly since Patrick Mahomes took the helm as the franchise's star quarterback. Mahomes became the starter in 2018 and, since 2019, the Chiefs had been to five straight conference championship games. And on Sunday, they'll make it six in a row.
Unfamiliar territory, however, will be in order for the Chiefs as they'll be on the road against the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, the first time that's been the case since this run began. Moreover, it'll be only the second time in Mahomes' career that he's played in a playoff game on the road, the first time coming last week in the Divisional Round.
As the reigning Super Bowl champions, though, fans are ready to see the Chiefs -- with Taylor Swift in the stands supporting them most likely -- try and get back to the battlefield for the Lombardi. So what do fans need to know to watch this game? Let's take a look.
What time is the Chiefs game vs. Ravens today?
The Chiefs playoff game in the AFC Championship will kick off at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Jan. 28. Sunday's clash with the Ravens will be hosted in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium with the home team having earned the No. 1 seed in the conference entering the postseason. Having said that, the Chiefs have had more a chance to develop a rhythm having played two games in the playoffs with the Ravens having a bye through the Wild Card Round.
What channel is the Chiefs game on today vs. Ravens?
The Chiefs game will be broadcast on CBS for the 3 p.m. ET kickoff. As the lone game that CBS will be broadcasting during conference championship weekend, that means the network's A-team of broadcasters, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, will be on the call for this contest, just as they were last week for the Divisional Round matchup against the Bills.
Fans can stream the game through Paramount+ with a subscription to the service or through Paramount+, CBSSports.com, or the CBS Sports app by logging in with a valid cable or satellite subscription.
Chiefs NFL Playoffs schedule and results
- Wild Card Round, Jan. 13: Chiefs 26, Dolphins 7
- Divisional Round, Jan. 21: Chiefs 27, Bills 24
- AFC Championship Game, Jan. 28: Chiefs vs. Ravens (3 p.m. ET)
- Super Bowl 58, Feb. 11: TBD vs. TBD (6:30 p.m. ET)
The Chiefs have proven quite a bit about themselves to get to the AFC Championship Game. This was a club many people were writing off amid offensive struggles, but they've shown up to dispatch two potential contenders in the Dolphins and Bills.
Now, they are hoping to keep the chance of back-to-back Super Bowl wins alive in Baltimore facing the best opponent in the playoffs yet.