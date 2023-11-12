What time and channel do the Cowboys play today, Week 10?
Coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys are set for another NFC East matchup with the New York Giants in Week 10. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
For a few brief moments last Sunday, it seemed as if the Dallas Cowboys were about to pull off a wild fourth-quarter comeback victory against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
In the end, however, the effort fell short as America's Team took a 28-23 loss to their longtime rivals and hit the halfway point of the NFL regular season with a 5-3 record.
Despite the defeat, Mike McCarthy & Co. enter Week 10 as the No. 6 seed in the NFC postseason picture and have a pretty favorable schedule over the next three weeks, which begins with their second matchup of the year against the New York Giants.
The Cowboys, of course, opened their 2023 campaign on the road at MetLife Stadium against the Giants and gave the boys in blue a 40-0 beatdown.
What's wild about that first meeting is that outside of his dreadful showing against the San Francisco 49ers, Dak Prescott had his lowest passer rating of the year that night, earning a 72.0 as he completed just 13 of 24 passes for a season-low 143 yards.
That was also the only game thus far in which he hasn't thrown a touchdown.
Offensively, Tony Pollard picked up the slack with 70 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns, but it was the Dallas defense that truly won the night with seven sacks and two interceptions, the first of which DaRon Bland returned for a touchdown.
Special teams also got in on the fun, as Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal 58 yards on the opening series for the Cowboys' first touchdown of the season.
One wouldn't think the Giants will fare much better this time around, especially with Daniel Jones on the shelf for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL during New York's embarrassing 30-6 loss in Week 9 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Let's not pretend Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley have much of a chance to get the G-Men a win on the road.
So, exactly when and where can you catch this Cowboys-Giants showdown? Let's take a look.
What time is the Cowboys game today, November 12?
The Cowboys' game in Week 10 is slated for a 4:25 p.m. Eastern/3:25 p.m. Central kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The Dallas-New York battle is one of a dozen games on the NFL's Week 10 Sunday schedule and one of 14 for the week, as four teams are on a bye.
What channel is the Cowboys game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Cowboys' game in Week 10 will air on FOX and will feature the network's No. 1 broadcast team. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be in the booth, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will handle the duties on the sidelines.
As the only other game going on FOX at this time is the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders, the majority of the country will get the Cowboys-Giants game. Per the NFL Week 10 broadcast map from our pals at 506 Sports, a portion of the Pacific Northwest and certain areas surrounding the nation's capital will see Washington-Seattle.