What time and channel do the Chiefs play today in Week 8?
For the second time in three weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Denver Broncos. What time and channel is the game on?
By Luke Norris
Coming off a 14-point victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Kansas City Chiefs will take their six-game winning streak to Denver in Week 8 for a battle with the Broncos.
This marks the second matchup between the AFC West rivals in the last 17 days as Andy Reid & Co. took a 19-8 win over Denver to kick off Week 6 on Thursday Night Football.
While nowhere near his best performance of the year, Patrick Mahomes was highly efficient that night at Arrowhead, completing 30 of 40 passes for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Travis Kelce had a strong outing that evening as well, with nine receptions for 124 yards.
The Kansas City defense was the true star of that Week 6 victory as Steve Spagnuolo's squad held Russell Wilson to just 95 passing yards, intercepting him twice and sacking him four times.
Unsurprisingly, the Chiefs are heavy favorites for this Week 8 matchup and Mahomes and Kelce, who connected a dozen times for 179 yards and a score against the Chargers, could be in for yet another big day, especially with Broncos star safety Kareem Jackson out of the lineup after being suspended for violating the league's unnecessary roughness rules.
So, exactly when and where can you catch this Chiefs-Broncos showdown? Let's take a look.
What time is the Chiefs game today, October 29?
The Chiefs' game in Week 8 is slated for a 4:25 p.m. Eastern/3:25 Central kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
The Chiefs-Broncos battle is one of four games in the late-afternoon slot on the NFL Sunday schedule, the others being Browns-Seahawks, Ravens-Cardinals, and Bengals-49ers.
What channel is the Chiefs game on today? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
The Chiefs game in Week 7 will air on CBS and will feature the broadcast team of Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins.
The network's No. 1 crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will handle the high-profile matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.
While most on the East and West Coasts will get that Cincy-San Francisco showdown, the Chiefs-Broncos game will be shown throughout the vast majority of the middle of the country per this week's NFL broadcast map at 506 Sports.