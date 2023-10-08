What time and channel do the Packers play this week?
The Green Bay Packers look to bounce back from a rough loss to the Detroit Lions with a Week 5 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Luke Norris
Coming off a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, the Green Bay Packers got knocked back down a peg in Week 4, taking a 34-20 loss at Lambeau Field to the Detroit Lions.
Thankfully for cheeseheads, the Packers don't have as daunting of an opponent in Week 5 as Matt LaFleur & Co. head west for a clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are coming off their third straight defeat.
After barely getting by the Broncos in Week 1, the Raiders haven't won since, taking losses to the Bills, Steelers, and Chargers. The loss to LA can be somewhat excused as rookie Aidan O'Connell took the snaps with Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol, but it's not as if Jimmy G has been great when he's been healthy anyway.
Speaking of not great, that perfectly describes the Packers in the first half the last two weeks.
After failing to score a single point against the Saints in the first half (it was actually the first three quarters), Green Bay scored just three points in the first 30 minutes against Detroit, again forcing them to attempt a comeback, which fell short.
Jordan Love and the Packers' offense will likely get aggressive early against the Raiders to avoid a similar scenario.
And speaking of Love, this week marks his first-ever appearance on Monday Night Football. So, exactly when and where can you catch the Packers' Week 5 matchup with the Raiders?
What time do the Packers play in Week 5?
The Packers game in Week 5 is slated for Monday night, October 8, at 8:15 p.m. Eastern/7:15 Central at Allegiant Stadium.
As it typically goes with most Raiders home games, expect plenty of Green Bay fans in the crowd. The Packers-Raiders game is the 14th and final game on the NFL's Week 5 schedule.
What channel is the Packers game on in Week 5? TV schedule, broadcast map, announcer pairing
As the Packers-Raiders game is the only Monday Night Football broadcast of the week (there were two for a couple of weeks there), the top team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will be on the call.
The regular broadcast will air on both ABC and ESPN, with the alternative Manningcast broadcast set to air on ESPN2.