What time will the final College Football Playoff rankings be released? How to watch CFP Selection Show
The regular season is done and now conference championship games are done. Now comes the most fateful Sunday in college football as the final College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on the annual CFP Selection Show.
Not only will we get the CFP bracket officially set, but we'll also get the bowl games elsewhere filled out so we know what the whole postseason will look like, including the New Year's Six games. But the College Football Playoff rightfully will demand the most attention.
The Selection Committee does not have a fun job as there are five (or six if you include Georgia after its SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama) contenders for only four spots before we move to the 12-team format next season. Michigan and Washington are likely locks for the CFP. But will Alabama jump ahead of Texas, a team that beat them head-to-head in Tuscaloosa? Will Florida State, despite being an undefeated ACC champion, be jumped by either or both of those teams?
All of this will be answered on Sunday, Dec. 3 with the CFP Selection Show. But when will the final College Football Playoff rankings actually be released and the bracket set? Let's take a look.
What time will the final College Football Playoff rankings be released on Sunday, Dec. 3?
The College Football Playoff rankings will be released shortly after Noon ET when the CFP Selection Show begins. Yes, this is a TV show, so there will be a build-up and some commentary, but we're likely to see the final CFP bracket and the Top 25 rankings fully revealed by 12:15 p.m. ET on Sunday. So make sure you're tuned into the broadcast as soon as it starts so not to miss the big, dramatic reveal.
How to watch the CFP Selection Show, final CFP rankings release
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 3
- Start Time: Noon ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN App, ESPN+
The CFP Selection Show will be broadcast live on ESPN starting at Noon ET on Sunday with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Joey Galloway, Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland all on the broadcast breaking down the bracket and the final College Football Playoff rankings. Fans can live stream to watch the show on Watch ESPN or the ESPN App when logging in with a valid TV subscription. You can also sign up for a subscription to ESPN+ in order to stream the rankings reveal.