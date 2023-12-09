What time does the 2023 Army-Navy game start?
Few traditions in college football are as precious as the Army-Navy game. Though the quality of the teams that play in the final game of the regular season every year varies wildly, the pomp and circumstance along with the fierce rivalry between these two service academies is truly unparalleled.
There's a reason that the Army-Navy game essentially gets its own Saturday prior to the Heisman Trophy Ceremony being held that night. It's two of the richest traditions in college football coming together as a nice bow to wrap up the year in the sport.
It's truly a throwback when you see these teams running the triple-option and knowing that the players for both the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen have sacrificed in their college lives to get to this point and the service they will enter once their college football careers conclude.
So when should fans tune in to catch this year's Army-Navy game? We have you covered with what you need to know.
What time does the Army-Navy game start today?
The 2023 Army-Navy game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 9 from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. There will be a boatload of pregame ceremonies to get your eyes on for the broadcast that will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET with the cadets and members of both branches of the Armed Forces presenting the colors, performing the national anthem and so on.
What channel is the Army-Navy game on today?
CBS will have the broadcast for the 2023 Army-Navy game, as they have for many years now. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson as the lead broadcast crew for CBS will be on the call with Jenny Dell serving as the sideline reporter for the game as well. You can also catch the pregame coverage on CBS as well.
Army-Navy game all-time records
The 2023 Army-Navy game will be the 124th meeting between the two teams with Navy holding the all-time record advantage at 62-54-7. The Midshipmen won this rivalry matchup 14 straight times from 2002-15 to take a decisive advantage in the all-time rivalry, but the Black Knights have started making headway as of late, winning five of the last seven matchups between the two programs.