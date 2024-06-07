When did the Edmonton Oilers last win the Stanley Cup?
By Marci Rubin
The Edmonton Oilers organization was established in 1971 and first played in 1972 as part of the World Hockey Association. The Oilers joined the National Hockey League in 1979 when the WHA folded. In 44 seasons, the Oilers have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs 26 times. They have made the playoffs every year for the past five seasons.
Following a disastrous start to the 2023-24 NHL season, the Oilers got a new head coach in Kris Knoblauch. The team turned things around and ended the season with 104 points, securing second place in the Pacific Division and a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth.
As the playoffs got underway, it became clear that the Oilers were a team to beat. Now, the Oilers are one of the last two teams standing in the playoffs. They are facing the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.
So, when was the last time the Oilers won the Stanley Cup?
Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup History
The Oilers have been a part of the NHL since the 1979-1980 season. They last won the Stanley Cup in 1990, where they beat the Boston Bruins in five games.
Edmonton won the Cup five times total -- 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, and 1990.
In four of their championship years (excluding 1990), the Oilers were led by captain Wayne Gretzky. The organization won one more cup following his trade, led by Mark Messier as captain. All of the team’s Stanley Cup wins came during their dynasty, with five championships in seven years. The Oilers are currently captained by Connor McDavid. He is seeking his first Stanley Cup title.
A Stanley Cup win for Edmonton would be an ever bigger deal beyond their franchise. This would be the first time a Canadian team wins the Stanley Cup in 31 years, since the Montreal Canadians beat the Los Angeles Kings in five games. The Cup drought in Canada is perplexing, as there are seven Canada-based teams in the NHL.
It’s been a long time since the Oilers won the Stanley Cup. This could be the year they win their sixth championship title. But they will have to get past a tough Panthers team to do so.