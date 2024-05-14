When do the Lakers find out if they get to keep their 2024 NBA Draft pick?
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for their next head coach, the franchise may be missing their first-round selection (No. 17 overall) this offseason as part of a previous trade.
In 2019, the Lakers pushed in all of their chips for Anthony Davis and quite literally gave up every tradable draft pick they had in addition to the young promising basketball services of Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.
Although the squad was able to win a title with LeBron James and Davis, the Lakers could have likely paid a lot less for Davis. Multiple executives at the time thought that L.A. lost the trade negotiation as "potential bidders kept falling away" for Davis with the threat of him leaving the next offseason for free agency. Nonetheless, the Lakers offered anything with any basketball value not named LeBron James or Kyle Kuzma to get Davis.
As the Lakers look ahead to a big offseason, it's worth wondering what the deadline is for the Pelicans to decide which Lakers draft pick they will take.
Pelicans have until June to make a decision on Lakers draft pick
The Pelicans have until June 1 to make their decision on whether they want the Lakers' first-round pick this season or the next according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN's Draft Express. While nothing is official, it appears that New Orleans will defer their option on the Lakers first-rounder until next season.
Even though the Lakers could end up trading this pick if New Orleans lets them keep it, it's reasonable that the Pelicans want to defer this pick until next season in a draft class that will be a lot better. With an extremely tough Western Conference and the outlook for the Lakers looking bleak, the franchise is likely facing another first-round exit next season (at best).
Rumors will continue to persist about whether the Lakers will be able to keep their first-round pick this offseason and lose their pick for next season. We'll know for sure soon.