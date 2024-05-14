3 Lakers trades for No. 17 pick that would actually help LA contend for a title
The Los Angeles Lakers' 2024 first-round pick technically belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans, but NOLA has the option to defer until 2025, when the Lakers' first-round pick could land even higher in a far superior, far deeper draft class. That being said, LA should have the No. 17 pick in its possession once June rolls around.
While the Lakers could keep the pick and add affordable, young talent — more valuable now than ever under the restrictive CBA — there is a pervasive expectation that Los Angeles will trade the pick. LeBron James is sure to put pressure on the front office as he enters free agency. The Lakers want to win right now, not later, and James is already making strategic appearances at his old stomping grounds to drive home a very simple point: he can leave, if he wants to.
Los Angeles wants to keep LeBron around, and that could mean hiring a coach he likes (J.J. Redick) and trading some of their limited draft capital for an impact veteran. If the Lakers trade for a bonafide All-Star, such as Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young, you can bet the No. 17 pick will be involved. For this exercise, however, we will focus on smaller-scale trades that still move the needle for Los Angeles.
Lakers can trade No. 17 pick to Wizards for Kyle Kuzma
The Washington Wizards are equipped with the Nos. 2 and 26 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, but the front office still wants to acquire one more first-round pick, according to HoopHype's Michael Scotto. The quickest way to satiate that desire is to trade Kyle Kuzma, who is expected to draw a lot of interest in the coming weeks.
Los Angeles is obviously intimately familiar with Kuzma, who started his career with the Lakers and won a championship alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the Bubble. He was sent to Washington as part of the ill-fated Russell Westbrook trade, a move Los Angeles has spent the last several years regretting.
It's hard to judge Kuzma's output in Washington because the team is so bad, but he has been undeniably productive. He operated effectively as the No. 1 option this season, averaging 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on .466/.336/.775 splits. He's 6-foot-9 with a nice face-up game to complement quality defense and a mostly reliable jump shot.
The Lakers upgrade their starting wing position next to LeBron, putting Kuzma in a more streamlined role that should maximize his efficiency. He gives the Lakers another dose of shot-making on the perimeter and perhaps a leader for the second unit. Kuzma once thrived as the Lakers' sixth man. Maybe he can elevate the non-LeBron minutes with his scoring.
Washington, meanwhile, gets Rui Hachimura, who is two years younger. The Wizards dealt Rui Hachimura to Los Angeles for pennies on the dollar a few years ago. That decision hasn't aged well, but he can serve as a more than suitable Kuzma replacement in the present. He averaged 13.6 points on .537/.422/.739 splits this season and was often the Lakers' third-best player. Add in the No. 17 pick to sweeten the pot (while also absorbing Gabe Vincent's contract), and this feels like strong value for the Wiz.
Lakers can trade No. 17 pick to Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to revisit Malcolm Brogdon trades after spurning teams at the deadline. His veteran leadership was plainly valued in the Portland locker room, but Brogdon's timeline does not align with the Blazers' current goals. As he enters the final year of his contract, there is immense incentive for Portland to recoup value before Brogdon enters unrestricted free agency.
Los Angeles could use some point guard help, especially with D'Angelo Russell expected to hit free agency in the coming months. The Spencer Dinwiddie experiment fell apart in spectacular fashion and Austin Reaves has not proven reliable as Los Angeles' primary ball-handler next to LeBron. Brogdon has the ideal skill set — comfortable on or off the ball with a disciplined approach and unflappable mentality.
Brogdon spent and unfortunate number of games looking like the Blazers' best player this season. He was often the lone source of stability for a young roster in flux, averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on .440/.412/.819 splits. The 31-year-old has been one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the NBA since his debut in 2016. He's comfortable spotting up on the perimeter and attacking closeouts off the catch, or he can handle the rock and distribute. That malleability serves Los Angeles quite well, and the Lakers really need an effective volume shooter.
Portland takes back a good bit of long-term money here, so Los Angeles throws in a couple second-round picks to sweeten the pot. It could take even more, with Portland demanding another future first or sophomore guard Jalen Hood-Schifino. The Lakers need to draw the line somewhere, but Brogdon would help a lot.
Lakers can trade No. 17 pick to Bulls for Alex Caruso
Several teams have called the Chicago Bulls about Alex Caruso and several teams have been roundly rejected. Alex Caruso is a beloved, borderline cult figure in Chicago right now. The Bulls are a largely depressing franchise with a misguided front office, but signing Caruso stands as one of their few major achievements. He is the ultimate role player — a true dirty-work superstar who impacts winning on minimal touches.
Of course the Lakers want him back. Caruso left Los Angeles because the Lakers didn't want to pay up. Compounding that mistake with the Russell Westbrook trade and subsequent front office miscalculations did not shine a positive light on Rob Pelinka and those in charge. Caruso's $9.8 million annual salary in Chicago is chump change, one of the top bargains in the entire league.
Caruso would move the needle in Los Angeles, truly. He's such a winner. He deserves to play on a team with those aspirations. Whether he's causing havoc in the sixth man role or playing heavy minutes as a starter, Caruso is a perennial All-Defense candidate and a productive complementary piece on offense. He buried 40.8 percent of his 3s and averaged 3.5 assists this season while blanketing the opponent's top scorer on a nightly basis. Whether he's stonewalling the point of attack or roaming in passing lanes, Caruso's defensive impact is virtually unrivaled for a 6-foot-5 guard.
He could fall outside the Lakers' price range — multiple first-round picks and Jalen Hood-Schifino is a lot for a team with limited resources — but if Los Angeles is committed to squeezeing every ounce out of LeBron's remaining years in the league, Caruso helps. A lot. He gives Los Angeles a much-needed stopper on the perimeter, as well as a high-speed processor who promotes ball movement and fits into virtually any scheme.
The sentimental value of returning Caruso to Los Angeles is gravy.