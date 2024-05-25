When do the NBA Finals start?
By Ian Levy
The final four teams left standing in the NBA Playoffs offer a slew of fascinating storylines. You have the Indiana Pacers, honoring the heritage of the Seven Seconds or Less Suns with their uptempo attack led by rising star Tyrese Haliburton and seeking the franchise's first title since the NBA-ABA merger. The Boston Celtics are looking to put recent disappointments behind them, break through for the first time in the Jayson Tatum–Jaylen Brown era and secure the franchise's 18th title, passing the Lakers and giving them sole possession of the record for most title in NBA history.
In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves are also looking for their first-ever title, but will need to start with their first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals, led by the joyful ebullience of Anthony Edwards. Trying to stop them is Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, hoping to finally make good on this Luka-led era and deliver the Mavs their first title since 2011 and Dirk Nowitzki.
Both Conference Finals series are still in progress but the NBA Finals schedule is already set. If the Conference Finals wrap early we could even end up with a meaningful break of time off before beginning the series to decide who wins it all.
Full NBA Finals schedule
- Game 1: Thursday, June 6, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Sunday, June 9, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Wednesday, June 12, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 4: Friday, June 14, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 17, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 23, 8:30 p.m. ET
We won't know where each game will take place until the matchups are set but the dates and times are all locked in. All NBA Finals games will be broadcast by ABC but available for streaming on a variety of platforms.