When is the last time the Dallas Mavericks won a championship?
After stealing Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it looked as if the Dallas Mavericks were going to head home with the series even at one game apiece. Minnesota looked in complete control for much of the game, but Luka Doncic had other ideas. The Mavericks came back and won Game 2 thanks to Doncic's clutch shot to take a commanding 2-0 series lead and are now headed home.
It's been quite the season for Dallas who went from missing the postseason entirely last year to upsetting the No. 1 seed in the playoffs this season and being just two wins away from an NBA Finals appearance.
As we've seen repeatedly in these NBA playoffs, it ain't over until it's over, but it's hard for Mavericks fans not to think about the NBA Finals. The Mavs are in the driver's seat, holding the series lead and home-court advantage. With that in mind, when is the last time Dallas not only made the NBA Finals, but actually won it?
When did the Dallas Mavericks last win a title?
The last time Dallas won the NBA Finals happens to be the only time this franchise has won the NBA Finals. That came back in the 2010-11 season when Dirk Nowitzki led them to an unlikely series win in six games.
The Mavs were facing the Miami Heat in the Finals that season. To be more specific, this was the first year that Miami had their "Big Three" of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The Mavericks were clear underdogs but thanks to Nowitzki's heroics and underwhelming fourth quarters from LeBron, the Mavs won it.
When is the last time the Dallas Mavericks made the NBA Finals?
The last time Dallas won the NBA Finals happens to be the last time they made it to the Finals. They made the playoffs in seven of the 12 years since entering this season, but had just one Conference Finals appearance. This is their second in the last 13 years.
While they only have one NBA Championship, the Mavericks have two Finals appearances, with the other one coming in 2005-06. Dirk Nowitzki led them that season as well, and the Mavericks once again had a date with the Miami Heat. They lost the series in six games, so it was important for Dallas to get its revenge the next chance they got.
The Mavericks being just two wins away from a Finals berth has fans salivating over the opportunity to watch their team on the biggest stage for the first time in over a decade.