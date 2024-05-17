When was the last time the Timberwolves played a Game 7?
By Lior Lampert
The second-round playoff matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets has been an emotional rollercoaster for all parties involved.
After the Timberwolves convincingly won the first two games of the series on the road, it appeared they were well on their way to dethroning the reigning champs en route to making their first Western Conference Finals trip since 2003-04 and second in franchise history. But MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets responded like winners do by rattling off three straight victories and putting themselves back in the driver's seat.
Virtually everyone believed Denver all but wrapped things leading up to Game 6 in the wake of Jokic and the Nuggets making the necessary adjustments and dismantling Minnesota how they did in response to their initial gut punch, essentially leaving them dead in the water. But Timberwolves All-Star wing Anthony Edwards saw it differently:
While everyone was writing off Edwards and the Wolves, he spoke it into existence by confidently telling a Nuggets locker room staff member that the two teams would return to Ball Arena for a Game 7, backing up his comments with an impressive performance on Thursday.
Edwards scored 27 points (on 8-of-17 shooting) with four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Game 6 115-70 shellacking of the Nuggets, posting an absurd plus-43 plus/minus -- which ties for the third-highest on/off splits in a playoff game in NBA history.
Now, the Nuggets and Timberwolves have put us in a position where we can shout out the best two words in sports: Game 7!
Minnesota has been a perennial cellar dweller for the most part over the past two decades (and their existence) aside from reaching the conference finals two decades ago, with this year marking the first time they've made it out of the first round since. So, it is safe to say playing in a Game 7 is a rare occurrence for the franchise, leading us to ponder the question of when the last time they did so.
When was the last time the Timberwolves played a Game 7?
Ironically enough, Minnesota's most recent Game 7 came in the midst of their march to the Western Conference Finals during the 2004 NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings.
The Timberwolves defeated the Kings 83-80 in a defensive grudge match that came down to the final moments, with Doug Christie and Hall of Famer Chris Webber having chances to tie the game with less than 10 seconds remaining. Alas, 2003-04 MVP Kevin Garnett willed Minnesota to their first and only West Finals appearance. However, they got to play on their home floor at the Target Center, the 2023-24 team does not have the privilege of saying.
Timberwolves all-time record in Game 7s
1-0. 2004 versus Sacramento marked the only time the Timberwolves have gone the distance in a best-of-seven series. They will try to extend their Game 7 winning streak to two this weekend.
While the Wolves and Nuggets will meet on Sunday for the highly anticipated Game 7, the start time for the showdown is yet to be determined. But that will be determined based on the results of the Game 6 second-round battle between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers on Friday night, where the former can close out the series and meet the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.