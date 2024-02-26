When will LeBron James reach 40,000 career points?
At this point, it feels like every time LeBron James steps foot on the court, he's making NBA history. When will he reach 40,000 career points?
By Lior Lampert
Already the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James is on the verge of reaching yet another historically remarkable scoring accolade: 40,000 career points.
James, currently at 39,926 points as of Monday, Feb. 26, needs 74 more points to become the first player in league history to reach 40,000 for their career. Considering he is averaging 25 points per game this season, LBJ should get there sooner rather than later, but when?
Here’s a look at the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming schedule:
- Feb. 28: Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers (10 p.m. ET)*
- Feb. 29: Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET)
- Mar. 2: Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers (8:30 p.m., ET)*
- Mar. 4: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET)*
- Mar. 6: Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m. ET)
The games against the Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN), Denver Nuggets (ABC), And Oklahoma City Thunder (NBA TV) will all be nationally broadcast, meaning James will have a chance to make history in front of a large audience.
If James scores exactly 25 points in his next three contests, he will reach 40,000 against the Nuggets on Mar. 2, in Crypto.com Arena and in front of his home crowd.
However, it is noteworthy that King James has been dealing with and tending to an ankle injury, which could lead him to sit out games as he and the Lakers continue to monitor the issue, potentially slowing down his pursuit of 40,000. Regardless, it’s only a matter of time before he becomes the first and only player to score that many points in their career.
On Feb. 7, 2023, James passed legendary big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Roughly a year later, the gap between the former and the latter continues to widen, with an opportunity to stand alone at 40,000 career points on the horizon.