Whit Merrifield defies odds, returns from fractured foot in record time
Throughout his nine-year MLB career, Whit Merrifield had been nothing short of an iron man. He didn't miss a single game from 2019-2021, and always seemed to find a way to stay healthy. Joining the 2024 Atlanta Braves changed that narrative, though.
Merrifield was brought in as insurance following Ozzie Albies' injury, but he hurt his finger before even playing a game with Atlanta, delaying his Braves debut.
He had performed admirably for Atlanta before eventually getting hit in the head by a pitch. He avoided a major injury, but again, just more brutal Braves injury luck for Merrifield.
He'd sit out a couple of days after getting hit in the head and return for a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Unfortunately, he could not finish the game after fouling a ball off of his foot. The Braves hoped that the injury was minor, but it was later revealed that the injury was foot fracture, a serious-sounding injury.
Somehow, Merrifield avoided the IL despite fracturing his foot and was hoping to return for Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, six days after suffering the injury. That seemed extremely ambitious but unlikely at the time. Sure enough, Merrifield proved all of the doubters wrong and is in the lineup for Friday's game, playing second base and batting ninth.
Merrifield was initially given a six-week timetable, yet he returned in six days. He believes all he has to do now is manage pain and that the injury can't get worse. Clearly, he deemed himself ready to go, and was cleared to return to action.
For a Braves team that has dealt with a boatload of injuries all season long, this is great news. Merrifield deserves a ton of credit for playing through what will presumably be a good amount of pain. It is fair to wonder, though, if this is a good idea.
Merrifield stepped up his game from where it was with the Philadelphia Phillies since joining the Braves, but has slashed .243/.359/.342 with one home run and three RBI in 34 games in an Atlanta uniform. Not horrible, but he wasn't lighting the world on fire or anything.
Is Merrifield at, say, 75 percent healthy, really worth rushing back to start games? No, Cavan Biggio isn't an appealing option either, but at least he's fully healthy.
The Braves hope that Merrifield's return will spark them not only in this tough series against the Dodgers, but in their push for the playoffs overall. Atlanta enters Friday's action 1.0 game back of the third Wild Card spot, without much of a margin for error. Hopefully for their sake, Merrifield's heroic return helps them more than it hurts them.