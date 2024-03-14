Who and when will UNC Tar Heels play next in 2024 ACC Tournament?
There aren't many North Carolina Tar Heels fans in the world who will soon forget the disastrous 2022-23 season wherein Hubert Davis's team entered the years as the preseason No. 1 team only to then fall apart and miss the NCAA Tournament. But it's been the inverse this year, barely ranked in the preseason and going on to enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed with a regular-season championship under UNC's belt.
Being the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament meant that UNC had a double bye for the first two rounds, leading to their first matchup of the tournament on Thursday afternoon in Washington, DC against the Florida State Seminoles.
Despite a spirited early effort from the Noles, they were no match for an inspired North Carolina team. RJ Davis, Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan all contributed at least 14 points with Harrison Ingram, Elliot Cadeau and the bench all coming up big in many ways. The result was a dominant win by 25 points that has many wondering if UNC will be a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.
But they still have ACC Tournament play left to determine that. And Tar Heels fans are wondering what's next on deck to try and pull off the conference double and win this tournament. We've got you covered with what you need to know.
Who will the UNC Tar Heels play next in 2024 ACC Tournament?
Following the quarterfinal win over Florida State, UNC will face the Pittsburgh Panthers next in the ACC Tournament semifinals after Jeff Capel's team held off a late charge from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday afternoon.
Pitt undoubtedly will give North Carolina their best shot. Both Wake Forest and Pittsburgh entered the conference tournament on the wrong side of the bubble for March Madness. Their matchup could be a play-in game for an at-large bid in itself, but a win over UNC would certainly boost their resumé to the point of likely being a lock for the NCAA Tournament.
When will UNC play next in 2024 ACC Tournament? Full schedule
North Carolina will play their next game in the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 16 at 7 p.m. ET in the semifinals of the bracket. Let's take a look at the full schedule for the Tar Heels, including the semifinal matchup looming ahead, and what could lie ahead beyond that for Hubert Davis's team.
ACC Touranment Round
UNC Opponent
Date and Time
TV Channel
Quarterfinals
W vs. Florida State (92-67)
Thursday, March 14 - Noon ET
ESPN
Semifinals
vs. Pittsburgh
Friday, March 15 - 7 p.m. ET
ESPN
Final
TBD
Saturday, March 16 - 8:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
The ACC Tournament final will be held on Saturday, March 16 with a tip time at 8:30 p.m. ET. Still alive in the bracket that could be meeting up with the Tar Heels with a possible ACC Tournament title on the line are rival Duke, NC State, Boston College and Virginia.