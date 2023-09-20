Who are the most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague?
EuroLeague is known for its passionate fanbases and rowdy home crowds, but who are the most popular and successful teams in this competition's storied history?
Most popular and successful teams in EuroLeague: 5. Anadolu Efes Istanbul
Cumulative Social Following: 794,400
Continental Titles: 2
Domestic League Titles: 16
Domestic Cups: 25
Total Score: 3,294,400
Anadolu Efes Istanbul just barely made the cut and the two EuroLeague titles they’ve won in the past three years are the reason why. The club has a deep history but only won their first EuroLeague title in 2021 defeating FC Barcelona.
They were powered to those championships by head coach Ergin Ataman and players Vasilije Micic, Shane Larkin, Rodrigue Beaubois, Bryant Dunston, Elijah Bryant, and others. Micic and Ataman left after the team failed to make the playoffs last season though, and they’ll be looking to bounce back under new head coach Erdem Can.
They also added Darius Thompson, Derek Willis, Tyrique Jones, Erkan Yilmaz, and others this summer as they prepare to return to the top of the European basketball world. This team should be successful. Replacing a player of Micic’s caliber is never easy but Darius Thompson is the best substitute they could possibly ask for, and head coach Can led Turk Telekom Ankara to the EuroCup title game last season. They have as good a chance as almost anyone as lifting the EuroLeague trophy next May.