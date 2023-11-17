Who do the Ravens have to replace Mark Andrews?
The Baltimore Ravens are likely going to be without tight end Mark Andrews for the remainder of the season, so how will they replace him?
The biggest injury headline from Thursday night's game is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his right wrist. But early on, Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews suffered a serious ankle injury. After the game, head coach John Harbaugh said it was likely a season-ender for Andrews.
Andrews is one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and Lamar Jackson's most trusted target going back years. He is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards this year while leading the team with six receiving touchdowns.
There's no way to truly and fully replace Andrews, but the Ravens will put someone on the field in his spot for the rest of the season and hope for at least a partial facsimile.
Who will the Ravens turn to as they now have to replace Andrews?
Ravens depth chart: Isaiah Likely can replace Mark Andrews
Having Andrews in place would naturally put tight end on the back burner of needs for Baltimore until further notice. But they drafted Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, doubling up on a mid-round investment in depth at the position to take two of the best tight ends in that draft class.
When he got more opportunities as a rookie last year, in a total of three games when Andrews was injured and then rested in Week 18, Likely became the Ravens' No. 1 tight end and produced.
Week 8, 2022 (Andrews injured during): Six receptions for 77 yards, one touchdown
Week 9, 2022 (Andrews out): One reception for 24 yards, one touchdown
Week 18, 2022 (Andrews rested): Eight receptions for 103 yards
Kolar, naturally, has not played very much thus far in his career and he had his first catch this season on Thursday night. With Andrews out, as should be confirmed soon, the Iowa State product will bump up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind Likely.
So while Andrews' absence will hurt the Ravens, Likely is a talented young player and in a small sample up of extra opportunities to this point he has proven to be plenty capable.