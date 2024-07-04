Fansided

Who is Geoffrey Esper? What to know about the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Contender and #2 eater in the world

Geoffrey Esper could be a household name after the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

By Cody Williams

Geoffrey Esper Competes In Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest
Geoffrey Esper Competes In Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest / Alexi J. Rosenfeld/GettyImages
A bit of a bummer but something we have to accept, we will not get to watch Joey Chestnut win the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. The No. 1-ranked eater in the world was banned from the contest over a branding and sponsorship dispute with Nathan's and Major League Eating. To not get to see the best in the world is a bummer, to be sure.

However, it's an opportunity for some of the other best in the world in the sphere of competitive eating to make their mark on the world and in this contest in the biggest way they've, frankly, ever had the opportunity to. At the forefront of that is Geoffrey Esper, the biggest challenger to Chestnut in recent years who has fallen short on Coney Island but now the favorite for the 2024 contest.

Because the orbit has so largely been around Chestnut, though, you might not know much about Esper. We're here to give you what you need to know about the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest favorite.

Who is Geoffrey Esper? Age, hometown, MLE ranking and more

Geoffrey Esper is a 49-year-old and the No. 2-ranked competitive eater in the world according to the MLE rankings and sitting behind only Chestnut. He's from Oxford, MA and has long shown his affinity for Boston sports teams in competitive eating events, often wearing a Boston Red Sox hat at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. He is described as "a quiet, industrious man who says very little but eats very much" and that lauded for his humility and character in his MLE competitive eater profile.

Esper's career best in a competitive, official hot dog eating contest is 51 hot dogs.

If you need any reason why he's the No. 2 eater in the world, though, look no further than the records that he's set and holds.

What competitive eating records does Geoffrey Esper hold?

Here are all the MLE recognized records that Geoffrey Esper has set in his illustrious career.

Food

Record Set by Esper

Year Set

SPAM

9.75 pounds in 8 minutes

2021

Chicken Wings

281 in 12 minutes

2019

Corn Dogs (5.6 oz)

11 in 3 minutes

2022

Brats (4.5 oz)

36 in 10 minutes

2019

Fortune Bay Indian Tacos

39 in 8 minutes

2019

Pizza (10-inch slices)

83 in 10 minutes

2018

Æbleskivers

107 in 8 minutes

2018

Tamales (2 oz)

95 in 10 minutes

2019

Personal Pizzas (9-inch)

19.25 in 10 minutes

2018

Strawberry Shortcake

23.75 pounds in 8 minutes

2024

Pretzels

26 in 8 minutes

2019

Chicken Wings (Hooters)

281 in 10 minutes

2019

Sloppers (9 oz)

37.5 in 8 minutes

2020

Benny's Virginia Slice Pizza Slices

11.5 in 10 minutes

2022

Egg Rolls (4 oz)

32.25 in 8 minutes

2022

Banana Pudding

15.5 pounds in 8 minutes

2022

Brats (3.2 oz)

76 in 10 minutes

2022

Bagels with Cream Cheese

17.75 in 8 minutes

2023

Nearly 10 pounds of SPAM, more than 80 slices of pizza, more than 15 pounds of banana pudding, more than 23 pounds of strawberry shortcake, and two times with more than 280 chicken wings eaten. Esper is a monster when it comes to competitive eating and one of his greatest strengths is his multi-disciplinary approach and ability to thrive in so many different types of contests with substantially different types of food.

manual