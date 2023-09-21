Who is playing college football tonight, Sept. 21?
Here are the Week 4 college football games that are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21.
By Scott Rogust
The college football season has been going on for the better part of a month, and it has not been short of excitement and upsets. Even on a weak schedule for Week 3, the Tennessee Volunteers were upset by the Florida Gators, the Alabama Crimson Tide narrowly avoided their second loss of the year against the USF Bulls, and the Deion Sanders-coached Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Colorado State Rams in double overtime.
Week 4 is set to have some huge matchups, including No. 9 Notre Dame hosting No. 6 Ohio State, No. 19 Colorado facing No. 10 Oregon, and No. 13 Alabama facing No. 15 Ole Miss. But there are so many more huge games on that Saturday Slate. But for those who don't know, Week 4 officially kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Here are the games scheduled for Sept. 21.
College football games tonight, Thursday, Sept. 21
There are two games scheduled for Thursday night, and they are as follows:
- Georgia State (3-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (2-1): 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)
- Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-2) vs. Alabama A&M (1-2): 7:30 p.m. ET on (ESPNU)
The Georgia State Panthers are currently undefeated in the Sun Belt Conference, with their recent win coming last week when they defeated the Charlotte 49ers 41-25. They are set to face a Coastal Carolina Chanticleers team that has won their past two games after losing their season-opener to the UCLA Bruins by the score of 27-13.
Meanwhile, the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions are coming off a 21-20 win over the Miles Golden Bears last weekend. As for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, they last won in Week 2 against the Lane Dragons, 51-13.
If the San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Giants game isn't that enticing or gets out of hand quickly on Thursday night, just know that there is college football being played as well.