Who is playing on Monday Night Football in Week 2?
While a lot of Week 1 featured exciting action that came down to the wire, the first Monday Night Football game of the season did not live up to the advanced billing. While the New York Jets did manage to have Aaron Rodgers play the whole game, their defense got bullied as the San Francisco 49ers rolled to a 32-19 rout that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
The end result was a bit of a dud for ESPN, which will have plenty of opportunities to have more compelling matchups on their schedule this season. Week 2's Monday night game may not have as much hype as the Week 1 matchup did but there is still a chance it could deliver the drama fans didn't get from Jets-49ers.
Which NFL teams are playing on Monday Night Football in Week 2?
The NFC takes center stage on Monday night as the Philadelphia Eagles make their Lincoln Financial Field debut by playing host to the Atlanta Falcons. This is technically the second home game for the Eagles, who served as hosts for the NFL's first-ever contest in Brazil with a win over the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo.
While Philadelphia is coming off a win, Atlanta is in a more desperate spot after losing Kirk Cousins' debut at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a day when they kept the Pittsburgh offense out of the end zone. Getting beat by six Chris Boswell field goals is not ideal for a team with as many weapons as the Falcons do and the pressure will be on to avoid an 0-2 start with a date against the Kansas City Chiefs looming in Week 3.
Kickoff in Philadelphia is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Manningcast is also set to provide an alternate telecast for the contest on ESPN2.