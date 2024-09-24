Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 4?
Fans were treated to another dramatic finish on NBC's Sunday Night Football in Week 3 as the Kansas City Chiefs-Atlanta Falcons matchup came down to the wire. Atlanta surely feels it was robbed as the refs ignored what looked like a blatant pass interference in the end zone in the fourth quarter, allowing Kansas City to escape with a 22-17 win in a game where it looked sloppy at times.
NBC executives have to be happy with the early returns from their Sunday night schedule. All four of their matchups this season have been close games, which is a good thing since the quality of football isn't always great early in the season as teams shake off preseason rust. Week 4 offers one of the highest-caliber quarterback matchups in the sport and has a chance to have major postseason implications in the AFC.
Which NFL teams are playing on Sunday night in Week 4?
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
- Date: Sept. 29
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- How to watch: NBC, stream on Peacock and Fubo
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.
The Sunday night stage shifts to Baltimore in Week 4 as the 1-2 Ravens play host to the 3-0 Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. The headlines will obviously focus on the star quarterbacks in play here as reigning MVP Lamar Jackson goes toe-to-toe with Josh Allen, who has looked just fine despite seeing a lot of his weapons get moved in the offseason.
Allen and the Bills made another big statement on Monday night, blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 3-0 on the year. Jacksonville had no answers for Allen, who completed 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns while adding another 44 yards on the ground.
The Ravens picked up a must-win game with a 28-25 victory over the Cowboys in Dallas that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicated. The ground game was the focus for Baltimore, which racked up 274 yards on 45 carries to control the clock and build a 28-6 fourth-quarter lead.
These teams last met in 2022, with Buffalo escaping Baltimore with a 23-20 win in early October. The stakes are high for this game as well: Baltimore can ill afford to drop to 1-3 in a loaded AFC that has also seen the Pittsburgh Steelers race to a 3-0 start in the AFC North.