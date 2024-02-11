Who is with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game, Super Bowl LVIII?
Taylor Swift, unexpectedly, has become inextricably linked to the 2023-24 NFL season and more so the Kansas City Chiefs. Her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seen one of the biggest celebrities in the world brave a frigid Arrowhead Stadium, go to the city of Buffalo, and jet-set across the country while balancing a world tour.
Her latest stop, of course, is Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs are looking for their second straight Lombardi Trophy this season, but their first with Taylor Swift as a fan and supporter of the franchise.
She showed up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday hours before kickoff having already performed in Tokyo just days ago. But she wasn't alone, and fans were wondering who was heading to the Chiefs game in the Super Bowl with Swift.
Who is with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LVIII?
Swift showed up to Super Bowl LVIII after taking her private jet from the Eras Tour in Tokyo alongside another music star, Ice Spice, and actress Blake Lively. Lively, who has enjoyed a story career on-screen, is also married to actor, mogul, and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds. With that group was also Ashley Avignone, Taylor's longtime friend and stylist, and Andrea Swift, Taylor's mother.
Soon after the group's arrival, they entered the suite where Eagles center and Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, was waiting for them, giving Taylor a hug and being introduced to others in the group.
How Travis Kelce and the Chiefs perform on Sunday in the Super Bowl against the 49ers will certainly determine the vibes of the Swift-occupied suite at Allegiant Stadium. What we can be sure of, though, is that Jason Kelce will definitely do his best to entertain everyone there and perhaps everyone in attendance or at home as well.
Nice of him to give Swift the night off from entertaining after her trans-Pacific flight.