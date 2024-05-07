Why isn't Rudy Gobert playing in Game 2? Timberwolves center ruled out late
When the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a thrilling Game 1 upset over the Nuggets in Denver, Anthony Edwards rightly grabbed all the headlines. But he had help from Minnesota's two big men. Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points while Rudy Gobert was dominant on the glass with 13 points. He also had three blocks.
If the Timberwolves want to stun the Nuggets again in Game 2, they'll have to do it without Gobert.
About 90 minutes before tipoff, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch confirmed that Gobert would miss the game for personal reasons.
Why is Rudy Gobert out for Game 2?
Gobert's girlfriend gave birth to his first child on Monday morning. According to Dane Moore, there was optimism that he could make it to Denver in time to play but weather prevented that from happening.
The Timberwolves can't say they're unlucky because they won Game 1 in Denver already but a series of unfortunate events has befallen them recently.
Finch ruptured his patellar tendon as the Timberwolves swept the Suns and had to undergo surgery. He sat in the second row for Game 1 with assistant coach Micah Nori taking his place on the sideline.
The birth of Gobert's child on Monday didn't necessarily have to keep him from suiting up for Game 2 (though he would have been justified if he wanted to stay out), but bad weather got involved and took the choice out of his hands.
Gobert is averaging 13.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in five games the playoffs so far this year. He is close matching to his regular season output of 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.
It'll be up to Edwards to produce a bit more magic to give the Timberwolves an even bigger advantage over the reigning NBA champions before the series heads to Minnesota.