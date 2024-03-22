Why Steelers and Tyler Boyd have yet to reach a deal
There are a couple of reasons why the Steelers and Tyler Boyd haven't reached a deal even with the fit appearing to be very natural.
Few teams, if any, have done more to reshape their offense this offseason than the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Not only did they hire Arthur Smith to be their new offensive coordinator, but they completely revamped their quarterback room. All three quarterbacks who started games for them last season are gone, and in are Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. It's not the best, but there is a bit more upside there.
The Steelers didn't stop there. The receiver room looks different too, with Diontae Johnson traded and Allen Robinson released. George Pickens remains, but that's about it. With that in mind, adding another receiver is paramount for the Steelers to compete this season.
Tyler Boyd is a natural fit with the Steelers for multiple reasons. He's a Pittsburgh native, he's familiar with the AFC North, and the Steelers need a receiver. There is mutual interest, but a deal has not been reached. Thanks to multiple insiders, we now know why.
There are a couple of reasons why Tyler Boyd and the Steelers have yet to reach a deal
The first reason comes down to money. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers don't want to pay a guy who they believe is a third receiver between $8-9 million. That makes some sense, but Boyd has been more than just a WR3 in the past, he just has been in recent years due to playing alongside Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
The second reason comes down to some in the organization not being fully on board with signing Boyd according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. Who doesn't want Boyd is unknown, but it's definitely hard to come to terms with a player if not everyone believes in him.
When it comes down to it, there's too much smoke surrounding these two sides to suggest that a deal won't come to fruition at some point, it just has to be on the right terms. If the Steelers plan on adding another receiver potentially in the draft or maybe by pulling off a Brandon Aiyuk trade then yeah, paying over $8 million for a guy who'd be used as a WR3 would probably be too expensive.
If these two sides can come to some sort of compromise, it would not be surprising to see this get done. If it does, the Steelers would benefit a ton, adding an experienced and productive wide receiver to a room that looks extremely barren right now outside of Pickens.