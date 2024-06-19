Sparks initial optimism comes to screeching halt with Cameron Brink update
By Lior Lampert
After getting carried off the court following what appeared to be a consequential injury, initial updates surrounding Los Angeles Sparks standout Cameron Brink felt hopeful. Alas, the most recent update has put any optimism surrounding the matter to a screeching halt.
The Sparks have announced that Brink has been diagnosed with a torn left ACL, which she suffered on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun. In their statement, Los Angeles said they will provide additional information "at a later date."
Brink reportedly left Mohegan Sun Arena with "no assistance, no ice and no visible brace" after the Sparks' 79-70 loss to the Sun. Despite this, the outcome of her evaluation proved to be the worst-case scenario -- an absolutely crushing blow for Los Angeles.
Before going down with the season-ending knee injury, Brink was on the shortlist of Rookie of the Year candidates. Her first campaign as a pro will conclude with averages of 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.
The No. 2 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, Brink has quickly established herself as one of the better defenders and rim protectors. She ranks second in the league in total swats (35) and uses her incredibly high motor and 6-foot-8 wingspan to poke the ball away consistently.
Sitting at 4-11 and fifth in the Western Conference thanks to a winning percentage tiebreaker with the last-place Dallas Wings, losing Brink is gut-wrenching. Based on ESPN's projections, the Sparks had a slim chance of reaching the playoffs before losing one of their most impactful players. Now, any possibility of salvaging the season became an ever more uphill battle.
Unfortunately, Brink will be limited to only 15 contests in 2024. Her final performance of the year against the Sun ended abruptly, leaving four minutes into the game because of the damage to her knee.