WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 live results and highlights
By Scott Rogust
For the first time, WWE presents its first-ever premium live event In Germany. On Saturday, Aug. 31, WWE presents Bash in Berlin, live from the Uber Arena. Bash in Berlin officially kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET, and features a five-match card with plenty of intrigue.
Gunther, who won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam last month, holds his first title defense. His opponent is none other than Randy Orton, who he defeated in the King of the Ring Finals back in May to earn a world title shot at SummerSlam. There was some controversy in the finish of that match, with Orton's shoulders appearing to be up from the mat despite the three count from the referee. Can Orton get his revenge and bring an early end Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship reign?
The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre is far from over. Despite McIntyre picking up a win over Punk at SummerSlam, the two rivals face off again at Bash in Berlin. This time, the two will compete in a strap match.
Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are out for revenge against the Judgment Day after they were unceremoniously betrayed and kicked out of the group at SummerSlam. The "Terror Twins" have their eyes set on Dominik Mysterio and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who have ran away from confrontation on each episode of RAW. Now, the two teams will compete in a mixed tag team match.
Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes looks to continue his reign. This time, he faces friend Kevin Owens, who appears hellbent on winning his first world championship since losing the Universal Championship in 2017.
Rounding out the card is Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill looking to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Belair and Cargill didn't factor into the decision of their loss at Clash at the Castle in June, as Dawn pinned Shayna Baszler, teammate of Zoey Stark, in the triple threat tag team match.
For those who are unable to watch Bash in Berlin live, there's no need to worry. We will update this page with the full results and highlights throughout the show.
WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 full results and highlights
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Cody Rhodes def. Kevin Owens (via pinfall) to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship
Highlights:
WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (c) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill | OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill def. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (via pinfall) to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Highlights:
Strap match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre | OFFICIAL RESULTS:
This page will be updated with live results and highlights from each match once they reach their conclusion. Be sure to keep refreshing this page throughout the night.