Predicting the full Pro Bowl roster as we head into NFL's final month

Who is going to make the NFL Pro Bowl this season?

By Nick Villano

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games / Michael Owens/GettyImages
Predicting the NFL Pro Bowl rosters for 2024-25

  1. AFC Offensive Roster
  2. AFC Defensive Roster
  3. AFC Special Teams Roster
  4. NFC Offensive Roster
  5. NFC Defensive Roster
  6. NFC Special Teams Roster

The NFL Pro Bowl is often considered the least enticing week of the NFL schedule, but the league is doing more and more to make the weekend intriguing. They've added athletic events like dodgeball, tug-of-war, and precision passing. There could be some tweaks to make it even better, but the game seems to be on the right track. It was also smart to move the game to flag football. Nobody is trying to get themselves injured in an exhibition (and the defensive players made that clear in Pro Bowls past).

Like with every All-Star contest in sports, the most important thing is the rosters. We may not remember who wins All-Star Games or Pro Bowl contests, but we do remember that Josh Allen was left off the original list last season. So, we take a look at the rosters as they would stand right now, snubs and all (and there will be some because there are a lot of great players this season).

AFC Offensive Roster

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills

Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals

Running Back

Derrick Henry

Baltimore Ravens

Joe Mixon

Houston Texans

James Cook

Buffalo Bills

Fullback

Alec Ingold

Miami Dolphins

Wide Receiver

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

George Pickens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos

Nico Collins

Houston Texans

Tight end

Brock Bowers

Las Vegas Raiders

Hunter Henry

New England Patriots

Offensive Tackle

Laremy Tunsil

Houston Texans

Rashawn Slater

Los Angeles Chargers

Garret Boles

Denver Broncos

Offensive Guard

James Daniels

Pittsburgh Steelers

Trey Smith

Kansas City Chiefs

David Edwards

Buffalo Bills

Center

Aaron Brewer

Miami Dolphins

Creed Humphrey

Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen was not snubbed off the list this year. Someone who does find himself off the list is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs signal-caller has just one loss but he's been surviving this season. We can't give out Pro Bowls based on name recognition (although, they might). Mahomes hasn't been nearly good enough. Meanwhile, most people say that Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen is in the MVP race this season. Not only are they the players who will be the original representatives for the AFC, but they are worlds better than any three quarterbacks in the league.

The running back position is led by two guys this season who are on new teams. One is in the AFC, and the other is in the NFC, and both might be in the MVP race. On the AFC side, Derrick Henry legitimately looks like he's eight years younger, still running through the competition and leading the conference in rushing by a good margin (ironically, Tony Pollard on Tennessee is second, but he's 500+ yards behind). He's on pace to hit 1,877 yards, which is slightly slower than his previous 2,000-yard pace, but it's still incredible.

Wide receiver is the strangest position in the AFC this season. Ja'Marr Chase hits all the boxes as a superstar wide receiver who leads the league, has huge games in big moments, and has all the stats to back him up. After Chase, the AFC is missing that next guy. The duo of Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams in New York have had their moments, but they are fleeting. Mahomes injured Rashee Rice. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been underwhelming whether Tua Tagovailoa is there or not (but much more when he's not). So, we have a new flock of receivers representing the AFC.

Nico Collins eeks out the competition (including Wilson) despite his injury. We forget he once led the league in receiving yards. George Pickens will get in on numbers and that black and gold helmet. Brock Bowers represents the Raiders in a big way, looking like the best tight end we've seen since peak Rob Gronkowski. He looks like he can already surpass what Travis Kelce was able to do.

The offensive line has a lot of usual suspects, but many of them deserve their flowers. Garret Boles is really playing a style of football that is helping Bo Nix thrive. The Chiefs offensive line, outside of the tackle position, has been good again. James Daniels is doing his best to play well enough to counteract playing next to Dan Moore.

AFC Defensive Roster

Defensive End

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers

Interior Defensive Linemen

Chris Jones

Kansas City Chiefs

Nnamdi Madubuike

Baltimore Ravens

Cameron Heyward

Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside Linebacker

Danielle Hunter

Houston Texans

Harold Landry III

Tennessee Titans

Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers

Inside Linebacker

Roquan Smith

Baltimore Ravens

E.J. Speed

Indianapolis Colts

Cornerbacks

Patrick Surtain

Denver Broncos

Trent McDuffie

Kansas City Chiefs

Derek Stingley Jr.

Houston Texans

Christian Gonzalez

New England Patriots

Free Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong Safety

Kyle Hamilton

Baltimore Ravens

Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

Moving to the defense, and we have controversy right off the bat. We had to leave off the Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby from the defensive ends/pass rushers. However, there are four incredible pass rushers in the AFC this year, and there are only three spots. Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are insane. They can't be left off this roster. It came down to Crosby or the Bengals Trey Hendrickson, and Hendrickson is just having a better season with 11.5 sacks (league leader).

A quick shoutout for Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed. The dude has been raking in tackles this season, and he's a big reason why the Colts are still hanging onto small playoff hopes. His impact on that defense should not be overlooked. The Colts actually have three of the top five tacklers in the NFL in Speed, Zaire Franklin, and Nick Cross, but Speed leads the NFL with 72 solo tackles.

The NFL loves a good narrative, and the fact that Khalil Mack went from a likely cut candidate this offseason to leading the Chargers defense under Jim Harbaugh is exactly what the NFL wants reporters to talk about during Pro Bowl week. We're not saying Mack is not deserving, but he will definitely be invited thanks to his successful season. Harold Landry helps to get someone in from the Tennessee Titans, and he recorded the safety that ended the comeback bid by the Houston Texans in Week 12. Danielle Hunter has been incredible for the Texans, and they get him in even though that might be stretching it since he does often play defensive end (but there's no chance he's getting in over the guys above).

Seeing who makes it at cornerback has to melt hearts, right? Trent McDuffie, Christian Gonzalez, Derek Stingley Jr., and Patrick Surtain are all under 25 years old, and they are dominating at their positions. The future of the cornerback position is incredibly bright, and Surtain might be the best corner we've seen since peak Darrelle Revis. Yet, Christian Gonzalez might be right on his tail in a year or two with how he's played for the Patriots this season in what's very quickly become a lame-duck year.

We hear a lot about the safety position's impact dwindling, but then we see how Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jevon Holland, and especially Kyle Hamilton have impacted their defense. They have all been phenomenal at shutting down offenses, and Hamilton has done it with an injury. The AFC is proof of how impactful the safety position can be when used correctly.

AFC Special Teams Roster

Kicker

Chris Boswell

Pittsburgh Steelers

Punter

Logan Cooke

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kick Returner

Calvin Austin

Pittsburgh Steelers

Special Teams Player

Ashton Dulin

Indianapolis Colts

Long Snapper

Morgan Cox

Tennessee Titans

Nobody in NFL history has ever come within four field goals of David Akers' 2011 record for most field goals made in a season. Chris Boswell is currently on pace to tie that record. No kicker is even close. And no kicker should be close in Pro Bowl voting. Nobody expected the Jaguars representative to be the punter, but Logan Cooke has been great on a team that needs a lot of punts. Cooke leads the league in net yards and has 24 kicks inside the 20-yard line.

NFC Offensive Roster

Quarterback

Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders

Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals

Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings

Running Back

Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles

Bijan Robinson

Atlanta Falcons

Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receiver

Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Detroit Lions

Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders

Drake London

Atlanta Falcons

Tight End

George Kittle

San Francisco 49ers

Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals

Offensive Tackle

Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions

Lane Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles

Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive Guard

Kevin Zeitler

Detroit Lions

Graham Glasgow

Detroit Lions

Robert Hunt

Carolina Panthers

Center

Frank Ragnow

Detroit Lions

Drew Dalman

Atlanta Falcons

Unlike the AFC, the NFC quarterback position is anything but clear. Some of the best at the position, like Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, have been super inconsistent (and now hurt in Prescott’s case). One could make an argument for Jalen Hurts or Jared Goff, but they are so being lifted by the assets around them that we went with a few narratives over them.

Jayden Daniels has been electric since he took over the starter’s role in Washington, and he is the frontrunner in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. Sam Darnold might be the best story in the NFL, getting the starting job handed to him after J.J. McCarthy got hurt in the preseason. He’s been amazing for a Vikings team that had low expectations. Kyler Murray has had a fantastic comeback season, putting himself back in the conversation of the best QBs in football.

Saquon Barkley might be the MVP of the league. After 11 games, Barkley has already broken his career-high in yards. Going into Week 13, he’s on pace for 2,151 yards, which would break the all-time record held by Eric Dickerson. If he does break it, can anyone say he isn’t the MVP? Forget Pro Bowl, Barkley has his sights on bigger accolades.

We also want to send some love to Chuba Hubbard for playing so well despite the situation in Carolina. The former Oklahoma State great has been chugging along each and every week despite the Panthers being one of the worst teams in the league and drafting his replacement this offseason in Jonathan Brooks. He’s been amazing despite all of this, and he very much deserves Pro Bowl recognition. 

Wide receiver is actually pretty hard, as the dominant players aren’t dominating like usual. CeeDee Lamb has been good, but we’re predicting that his quarterback situation will cause him to fall out of contention for a Pro Bowl spot. Justin Jefferson still deserves a spot despite him not being a superduper star. His stats are still at the top of the league in most categories, and he’s a major reason why Darnold has excelled despite the injuries to Jordan Addison. Scary Terry has been incredible for most of the season in Washington, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has turned on the jets after a slightly slow start for a Detroit offense that had its motors running on all cylinders since Week 1.

We don't have to say much about the offensive line except the ridiculously insane impact the Detroit Lions offensive line is having. Four of the five members of that o-line are making the Pro Bowl on this list.

NFC Defensive Roster

Defensive End

Andrew Van Ginkle

Minnesota Vikings

Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers

Dante Fowler

Washington Commanders

Interior Defensive Line

Dexter Lawrence

New York Giants

Jalen Carter

Philadelphia Eagles

Leonard Williams

Seattle Seahawks

Outside Linebacker

Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys

Jared Verse

Los Angeles Rams

Lavonte David

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside Linebacker

Fred Warner

San Francisco 49ers

Zach Baun

Philadelphia Eagles

Cornerback

Kerby Joseph

Detroit Lions

Andru Phillips

New York Giants

Quinyon Mitchell

Philadelphia Eagles

Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears

Free Safety

Julian Love

Seattle Seahawks

Strong Safety

Xavier McKinney

Green Bay Packers

Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals

The most interesting position on this entire list might be outside linebacker in the NFC. There are some incredible names rushing the passer in both conferences, but this position in the NFC is just great. It is interesting that we haven’t seen anyone ridiculously stack the sack game, with 11.5 leading the league coming into Week 13.

As bad as the Cowboys season has gone, we had to add Micah Parsons here. He’s the best in the league. Jared Verse might be right on his heels, though. The rookie has given Rams fans a reason to forget Aaron Donald. Imagine doing that with your first first-round pick since they took Jared Goff in 2016. Sean McVay is a different animal. Lavonte David is still doing it after all this time, and he gets to be the veteran on this defensive squad. There always has to be someone much older than these young kids on these Pro Bowl rosters.

Moving back to interior defensive line, there’s a possibility that Dexter Lawrence would be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year if he was on a better team. He’s truly the most dominant interior defensive lineman this season, and this group proves just how impressive that is. Jalen Carter is living up to his pre-draft hype, and he’s now the player other teams discuss heading into their matchups with the Eagles. He’s a scary, scary pass rusher from the inside. Leonard Williams rounds out what might be the best unit on either squad. Williams is another monster who could dominate in any scenario.

Inside linebacker was actually really easy. Fred Warner is the best in the game at that position, and if you haven’t been paying attention to the fantastic season Zach Baun has had in Philadelphia, you’re doing yourself a disservice. These two cannot be touched, especially since middle linebacker is only offered two slots. 

Cornerback was honestly incredibly hard to choose. Like the AFC, the normal names who used to dominate this position are not doing it anymore. Jaylon Johnson is probably the one guy on this list that has the biggest name value, but after this season, they all should be on fans' radar. Kerby Joseph has done an incredible job in that Lions secondary. With how great that Detroit offense is, teams often pass against Detroit because they are looking to make a comeback. Joseph has done an incredible job locking down opponents. Quinyon Mitchell is playing an important role in the Philadelphia defense, especially as some of the more well-known names there get older. He definitely deserves recognition.

The Julian Love choice at safety over some of the other names. The biggest snub is that of Antoine Winfield Jr. We just couldn’t put him over Love this year. They are both incredible players at their position, but free safety was only allotted one spot last season, and that’s what we’re basing these rosters on. Mike McDaniel is using Love everywhere, and he’s contributing everywhere. He can get into the backfield during blitzes and run stops. He’s been really good at deflecting passes, and he’s added two interceptions. Winfield has played well, but he’s missed a few games, and that knocks him out of the running when Love is in the conversation.

NFC Special Teams Roster

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys

Punter

Jack Fox

Detroit Lions

Kick Returner

KaVontae Turpin

Dallas Cowboys

Special Teams Player

Anfernee Orji

New Orleans Saints

Long Snapper

Tyler Ott

Washington Commanders

This event is about celebrating greatness, and there are few in the league as great at anything as Brandon Aubrey is at kicking field goals. Not a lot has gone right in Dallas this season, but special teams has been excelling. Along with Aubrey's greatness, when teams kick to the Cowboys, it's always scary because KaVontae Turpin is back there. He's leading the league in return yards, and he had an insane 99-yard kick return for touchdown to help the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders.

