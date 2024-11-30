Predicting the full Pro Bowl roster as we head into NFL's final month
By Nick Villano
Predicting the NFL Pro Bowl rosters for 2024-25
The NFL Pro Bowl is often considered the least enticing week of the NFL schedule, but the league is doing more and more to make the weekend intriguing. They've added athletic events like dodgeball, tug-of-war, and precision passing. There could be some tweaks to make it even better, but the game seems to be on the right track. It was also smart to move the game to flag football. Nobody is trying to get themselves injured in an exhibition (and the defensive players made that clear in Pro Bowls past).
Like with every All-Star contest in sports, the most important thing is the rosters. We may not remember who wins All-Star Games or Pro Bowl contests, but we do remember that Josh Allen was left off the original list last season. So, we take a look at the rosters as they would stand right now, snubs and all (and there will be some because there are a lot of great players this season).
AFC Offensive Roster
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson
Baltimore Ravens
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
Running Back
Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens
Joe Mixon
Houston Texans
James Cook
Buffalo Bills
Fullback
Alec Ingold
Miami Dolphins
Wide Receiver
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals
George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Courtland Sutton
Denver Broncos
Nico Collins
Houston Texans
Tight end
Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders
Hunter Henry
New England Patriots
Offensive Tackle
Laremy Tunsil
Houston Texans
Rashawn Slater
Los Angeles Chargers
Garret Boles
Denver Broncos
Offensive Guard
James Daniels
Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Smith
Kansas City Chiefs
David Edwards
Buffalo Bills
Center
Aaron Brewer
Miami Dolphins
Creed Humphrey
Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Allen was not snubbed off the list this year. Someone who does find himself off the list is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs signal-caller has just one loss but he's been surviving this season. We can't give out Pro Bowls based on name recognition (although, they might). Mahomes hasn't been nearly good enough. Meanwhile, most people say that Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen is in the MVP race this season. Not only are they the players who will be the original representatives for the AFC, but they are worlds better than any three quarterbacks in the league.
The running back position is led by two guys this season who are on new teams. One is in the AFC, and the other is in the NFC, and both might be in the MVP race. On the AFC side, Derrick Henry legitimately looks like he's eight years younger, still running through the competition and leading the conference in rushing by a good margin (ironically, Tony Pollard on Tennessee is second, but he's 500+ yards behind). He's on pace to hit 1,877 yards, which is slightly slower than his previous 2,000-yard pace, but it's still incredible.
Wide receiver is the strangest position in the AFC this season. Ja'Marr Chase hits all the boxes as a superstar wide receiver who leads the league, has huge games in big moments, and has all the stats to back him up. After Chase, the AFC is missing that next guy. The duo of Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams in New York have had their moments, but they are fleeting. Mahomes injured Rashee Rice. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have been underwhelming whether Tua Tagovailoa is there or not (but much more when he's not). So, we have a new flock of receivers representing the AFC.
Nico Collins eeks out the competition (including Wilson) despite his injury. We forget he once led the league in receiving yards. George Pickens will get in on numbers and that black and gold helmet. Brock Bowers represents the Raiders in a big way, looking like the best tight end we've seen since peak Rob Gronkowski. He looks like he can already surpass what Travis Kelce was able to do.
The offensive line has a lot of usual suspects, but many of them deserve their flowers. Garret Boles is really playing a style of football that is helping Bo Nix thrive. The Chiefs offensive line, outside of the tackle position, has been good again. James Daniels is doing his best to play well enough to counteract playing next to Dan Moore.
AFC Defensive Roster
Defensive End
Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati Bengals
Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns
T.J. Watt
Pittsburgh Steelers
Interior Defensive Linemen
Chris Jones
Kansas City Chiefs
Nnamdi Madubuike
Baltimore Ravens
Cameron Heyward
Pittsburgh Steelers
Outside Linebacker
Danielle Hunter
Houston Texans
Harold Landry III
Tennessee Titans
Khalil Mack
Los Angeles Chargers
Inside Linebacker
Roquan Smith
Baltimore Ravens
E.J. Speed
Indianapolis Colts
Cornerbacks
Patrick Surtain
Denver Broncos
Trent McDuffie
Kansas City Chiefs
Derek Stingley Jr.
Houston Texans
Christian Gonzalez
New England Patriots
Free Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick
Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong Safety
Kyle Hamilton
Baltimore Ravens
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
Moving to the defense, and we have controversy right off the bat. We had to leave off the Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby from the defensive ends/pass rushers. However, there are four incredible pass rushers in the AFC this year, and there are only three spots. Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are insane. They can't be left off this roster. It came down to Crosby or the Bengals Trey Hendrickson, and Hendrickson is just having a better season with 11.5 sacks (league leader).
A quick shoutout for Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed. The dude has been raking in tackles this season, and he's a big reason why the Colts are still hanging onto small playoff hopes. His impact on that defense should not be overlooked. The Colts actually have three of the top five tacklers in the NFL in Speed, Zaire Franklin, and Nick Cross, but Speed leads the NFL with 72 solo tackles.
The NFL loves a good narrative, and the fact that Khalil Mack went from a likely cut candidate this offseason to leading the Chargers defense under Jim Harbaugh is exactly what the NFL wants reporters to talk about during Pro Bowl week. We're not saying Mack is not deserving, but he will definitely be invited thanks to his successful season. Harold Landry helps to get someone in from the Tennessee Titans, and he recorded the safety that ended the comeback bid by the Houston Texans in Week 12. Danielle Hunter has been incredible for the Texans, and they get him in even though that might be stretching it since he does often play defensive end (but there's no chance he's getting in over the guys above).
Seeing who makes it at cornerback has to melt hearts, right? Trent McDuffie, Christian Gonzalez, Derek Stingley Jr., and Patrick Surtain are all under 25 years old, and they are dominating at their positions. The future of the cornerback position is incredibly bright, and Surtain might be the best corner we've seen since peak Darrelle Revis. Yet, Christian Gonzalez might be right on his tail in a year or two with how he's played for the Patriots this season in what's very quickly become a lame-duck year.
We hear a lot about the safety position's impact dwindling, but then we see how Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jevon Holland, and especially Kyle Hamilton have impacted their defense. They have all been phenomenal at shutting down offenses, and Hamilton has done it with an injury. The AFC is proof of how impactful the safety position can be when used correctly.
AFC Special Teams Roster
Kicker
Chris Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers
Punter
Logan Cooke
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kick Returner
Calvin Austin
Pittsburgh Steelers
Special Teams Player
Ashton Dulin
Indianapolis Colts
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox
Tennessee Titans
Nobody in NFL history has ever come within four field goals of David Akers' 2011 record for most field goals made in a season. Chris Boswell is currently on pace to tie that record. No kicker is even close. And no kicker should be close in Pro Bowl voting. Nobody expected the Jaguars representative to be the punter, but Logan Cooke has been great on a team that needs a lot of punts. Cooke leads the league in net yards and has 24 kicks inside the 20-yard line.
NFC Offensive Roster
Quarterback
Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals
Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings
Running Back
Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles
Bijan Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk
San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receiver
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Detroit Lions
Terry McLaurin
Washington Commanders
Drake London
Atlanta Falcons
Tight End
George Kittle
San Francisco 49ers
Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals
Offensive Tackle
Penei Sewell
Detroit Lions
Lane Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles
Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Guard
Kevin Zeitler
Detroit Lions
Graham Glasgow
Detroit Lions
Robert Hunt
Carolina Panthers
Center
Frank Ragnow
Detroit Lions
Drew Dalman
Atlanta Falcons
Unlike the AFC, the NFC quarterback position is anything but clear. Some of the best at the position, like Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford, have been super inconsistent (and now hurt in Prescott’s case). One could make an argument for Jalen Hurts or Jared Goff, but they are so being lifted by the assets around them that we went with a few narratives over them.
Jayden Daniels has been electric since he took over the starter’s role in Washington, and he is the frontrunner in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. Sam Darnold might be the best story in the NFL, getting the starting job handed to him after J.J. McCarthy got hurt in the preseason. He’s been amazing for a Vikings team that had low expectations. Kyler Murray has had a fantastic comeback season, putting himself back in the conversation of the best QBs in football.
Saquon Barkley might be the MVP of the league. After 11 games, Barkley has already broken his career-high in yards. Going into Week 13, he’s on pace for 2,151 yards, which would break the all-time record held by Eric Dickerson. If he does break it, can anyone say he isn’t the MVP? Forget Pro Bowl, Barkley has his sights on bigger accolades.
We also want to send some love to Chuba Hubbard for playing so well despite the situation in Carolina. The former Oklahoma State great has been chugging along each and every week despite the Panthers being one of the worst teams in the league and drafting his replacement this offseason in Jonathan Brooks. He’s been amazing despite all of this, and he very much deserves Pro Bowl recognition.
Wide receiver is actually pretty hard, as the dominant players aren’t dominating like usual. CeeDee Lamb has been good, but we’re predicting that his quarterback situation will cause him to fall out of contention for a Pro Bowl spot. Justin Jefferson still deserves a spot despite him not being a superduper star. His stats are still at the top of the league in most categories, and he’s a major reason why Darnold has excelled despite the injuries to Jordan Addison. Scary Terry has been incredible for most of the season in Washington, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has turned on the jets after a slightly slow start for a Detroit offense that had its motors running on all cylinders since Week 1.
We don't have to say much about the offensive line except the ridiculously insane impact the Detroit Lions offensive line is having. Four of the five members of that o-line are making the Pro Bowl on this list.
NFC Defensive Roster
Defensive End
Andrew Van Ginkle
Minnesota Vikings
Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers
Dante Fowler
Washington Commanders
Interior Defensive Line
Dexter Lawrence
New York Giants
Jalen Carter
Philadelphia Eagles
Leonard Williams
Seattle Seahawks
Outside Linebacker
Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys
Jared Verse
Los Angeles Rams
Lavonte David
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker
Fred Warner
San Francisco 49ers
Zach Baun
Philadelphia Eagles
Cornerback
Kerby Joseph
Detroit Lions
Andru Phillips
New York Giants
Quinyon Mitchell
Philadelphia Eagles
Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears
Free Safety
Julian Love
Seattle Seahawks
Strong Safety
Xavier McKinney
Green Bay Packers
Budda Baker
Arizona Cardinals
The most interesting position on this entire list might be outside linebacker in the NFC. There are some incredible names rushing the passer in both conferences, but this position in the NFC is just great. It is interesting that we haven’t seen anyone ridiculously stack the sack game, with 11.5 leading the league coming into Week 13.
As bad as the Cowboys season has gone, we had to add Micah Parsons here. He’s the best in the league. Jared Verse might be right on his heels, though. The rookie has given Rams fans a reason to forget Aaron Donald. Imagine doing that with your first first-round pick since they took Jared Goff in 2016. Sean McVay is a different animal. Lavonte David is still doing it after all this time, and he gets to be the veteran on this defensive squad. There always has to be someone much older than these young kids on these Pro Bowl rosters.
Moving back to interior defensive line, there’s a possibility that Dexter Lawrence would be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year if he was on a better team. He’s truly the most dominant interior defensive lineman this season, and this group proves just how impressive that is. Jalen Carter is living up to his pre-draft hype, and he’s now the player other teams discuss heading into their matchups with the Eagles. He’s a scary, scary pass rusher from the inside. Leonard Williams rounds out what might be the best unit on either squad. Williams is another monster who could dominate in any scenario.
Inside linebacker was actually really easy. Fred Warner is the best in the game at that position, and if you haven’t been paying attention to the fantastic season Zach Baun has had in Philadelphia, you’re doing yourself a disservice. These two cannot be touched, especially since middle linebacker is only offered two slots.
Cornerback was honestly incredibly hard to choose. Like the AFC, the normal names who used to dominate this position are not doing it anymore. Jaylon Johnson is probably the one guy on this list that has the biggest name value, but after this season, they all should be on fans' radar. Kerby Joseph has done an incredible job in that Lions secondary. With how great that Detroit offense is, teams often pass against Detroit because they are looking to make a comeback. Joseph has done an incredible job locking down opponents. Quinyon Mitchell is playing an important role in the Philadelphia defense, especially as some of the more well-known names there get older. He definitely deserves recognition.
The Julian Love choice at safety over some of the other names. The biggest snub is that of Antoine Winfield Jr. We just couldn’t put him over Love this year. They are both incredible players at their position, but free safety was only allotted one spot last season, and that’s what we’re basing these rosters on. Mike McDaniel is using Love everywhere, and he’s contributing everywhere. He can get into the backfield during blitzes and run stops. He’s been really good at deflecting passes, and he’s added two interceptions. Winfield has played well, but he’s missed a few games, and that knocks him out of the running when Love is in the conversation.
NFC Special Teams Roster
Kicker
Brandon Aubrey
Dallas Cowboys
Punter
Jack Fox
Detroit Lions
Kick Returner
KaVontae Turpin
Dallas Cowboys
Special Teams Player
Anfernee Orji
New Orleans Saints
Long Snapper
Tyler Ott
Washington Commanders
This event is about celebrating greatness, and there are few in the league as great at anything as Brandon Aubrey is at kicking field goals. Not a lot has gone right in Dallas this season, but special teams has been excelling. Along with Aubrey's greatness, when teams kick to the Cowboys, it's always scary because KaVontae Turpin is back there. He's leading the league in return yards, and he had an insane 99-yard kick return for touchdown to help the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders.