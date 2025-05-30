Premier League news and rumors roundup, May. 30: Luis Díaz could be on his way to Al-Nassr, and more

Luis Díaz could be on his way to Al-Nassr

There is uncertainty as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Al-Nassr, with his contract with the Saudi Pro League side expiring next month. However, Stefano Pioli's side could sign another Premier League star to replace Ronaldo.

According to The Telegraph, "Liverpool forward Luis Díaz has been added to the list of potential signings at Al-Nassr, who are monitoring his contract situation at Anfield." His deal is set to expire in June 2027.

Díaz contributed hugely to Liverpool winning the Premier League this season, where he scored 13 goals, with seven assists in 36 matches. However, he was still used as a substitute often, or the winger had to play as a makeshift center-forward.

The Colombian could be surplus to requirements depending on the players that Arne Slot can sign this summer. This would be very disappointing for Díaz, as he is only 28. He still has the quality to compete at the highest level in Europe. However, the riches of Saudi Arabia have proved too great for many players.

At Al-Nassr, Díaz would play alongside his fellow Colombian international Jhon Durán. Also, on Pioli's roster is former Liverpool star Sadio Mané and ex-Manchester City center-back Aymeric Laporte.

Jadon Sancho could end up staying at Chelsea

There have been doubts as to whether Chelsea will take up their option to sign Jadon Sancho permanently from Manchester United this summer. His return was not great, with just three goals and five assists in 31 Premier League games this season. However, he did score a great goal against Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final. That strike could end up being a Sliding Doors moment for Sancho.

According to The i Paper, "Chelsea have been considering ripping up the agreement to sign Sancho for £25m at the end of his loan after the Manchester United forward struggled to hit top form for Enzo Maresca’s side.

"They would have to pay £5m in compensation to United to do that. That figure had not been off-putting, but one source close to the player has claimed Chelsea may reconsider, with Maresca won over by some recent performances – not least in Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final victory over Real Betis."

Chelsea will be in the Champions League next season, so they will need a strong roster. They have also been linked with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap recently.

Arsenal to finally sign a striker, Benjamin Šeško

Arsenal, having only Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as striking options, who are both injury-prone, is one of the reasons why they could not challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title last season. However, the Gunners could finally sign a striker ahead of the next campaign.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X: "Understand Arsenal have started moving initial concrete talks for Benjamin Šeško deal. He’s always been high on recruitment team, management, Mikel Arteta list with attempts to get deal done rejected by Leipzig in May 2024 and January…now Šeško will leave. Arsenal on it."

Šeško scored 13 goals, with five assists, in 33 Bundesliga games last season. His side, RB Leipzig, missed out on European qualification by finishing seventh in the division. This is one of the factors why the Slovenian would want to leave the club.

The striker would not come cheap as his deal with Leipzig expires in 2029. However, Šeško could be the man to finally fire the Gunners to a Premier League title under Arteta.