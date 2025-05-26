Emiliano Martínez linked with Arsenal return

It is expected that Emiliano Martínez will leave Aston Villa this summer. He has looked emotional in his final games for Villa this season amid rumors that Unai Emery will be looking to bring in a younger goalkeeping option.

Villa has been the first club that Martínez has been able to settle at. He was at Arsenal for eight years, but only made 15 Premier League appearances. Whilst with the Gunners, the keeper was sent on loan to Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Getafe and Reading.

Since joining Villa, Martínez has played 181 times in the Premier League. However, his final match ended in disaster: The keeper was sent off for a foul on Rasmus Hojlund, and Villa then went on to lose 2-0 to Manchester United, missing out on qualification for the Champions League.

Martinez has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but the Argentine could return to one of his former teams instead. According to The Sun, "Arsenal want to bring Emi Martinez back to the club — if they lose David Raya to Spain. The Gunners are looking at an emergency move for former keeper Martinez."

Raya has been one of the best keepers in the Premier League this season, but has been linked with Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. With the World Cup coming next year, it would be better for Martínez to keep on playing at the highest level in Europe rather than move to Saudi Arabia. Martínez was influential in Argentina winning the World Cup in 2022, and he would want to retain his starting spot for the competition in 2026.

Eberechi Eze could join Bayern Munich

Last year, Crystal Palace lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. The Eagles still had a great season, which included winning the FA Cup. However, now more of their top players are in demand, and Bayern could return to pinch some of the Premier League side's talent.

The Mirror has reported that "Bayern Munich are weighing up a swoop for Crystal Palace's FA Cup hero Eberechi Eze after being snubbed by Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz."

Eze scored the winning goal for Palace against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, qualifying Oliver Glasner's side for the Europa League. However, it will be difficult for the player to turn down the opportunity of playing in the Champions League with the Bundesliga champions.

West Bromwich Albion want Spurs coach Ryan Mason

Ryan Mason's playing career was cut short due to a head injury whilst playing for Hull City. Mason then returned to his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, to take on a number of coaching roles, including being caretaker manager on two occasions.

Mason is currently Ange Postecoglou's assistant, but there are doubts as to whether the Australian will continue on as Spurs' manager despite winning the Europa League. Therefore, it could be time for Mason to embark on his managerial career away from Tottenham.

talkSPORT has revealed that "Mason is the frontrunner to become the new West Brom manager. The Baggies are without a permanent boss following Tony Mowbray's departure last month."

West Brom have just finished ninth in the Championship. This is disappointing, as they were hoping to at least get into the playoffs for a chance at promotion to the Premier League. Taking over the second-tier side could be a very good opportunity for Mason.