Premier League standings: Potential spoilers and Arsenal battle Newcastle for No. 2

At Anfield last Sunday, Liverpool fans mocked Mikel Arteta by creating a tifo featuring him dressed as a bridesmaid. The banner read "Always the bridesmaid, never the bride." Arsenal have been runners-up to Manchester City in the last two Premier League seasons and have consistently been the team in second place for much of this season. However, Newcastle United and Manchester City are just behind the Gunners in the division, so the runners-up spot is still up for grabs.

Premier League standings

TEAM RECORD (last five games) POINTS Liverpool W-W-W-L-D 83 Arsenal D-W-D-L-D 68 Newcastle W-L-W-D-W 66 Man City W-W-W-W-D 65 Chelsea D-W-W-W-L 63 Aston Villa W-W-L-W-W 63 Nottingham Forest L-W-L-D-D 62 Brentford D-W-W-W-W 55 Brighton D-L-W-D-W 55 Bournemouth W-D-D-W-L 53 Fulham L-L-W-L-L 51 Crystal Palace L-D-D-D-W 49 Everton W-L-L-D-W 42 Wolves W-W-W-L-L 41 West Ham L-D-L-D-W 40 Man United L-L-D-L-L 39 Tottenham L-L-L-D-L 38 Ipswich D-L-L-D-L 22 Leicester D-L-L-W-D 22 Southampton L-D-L-L-D 12

Arsenal play Newcastle United this weekend

Newcastle could leapfrog Arsenal this weekend with a victory at the Emirates Stadium. Eddie Howe's side claimed a massive win over Chelsea last time out, but their form recently has been mixed. The Magpies have also recently beaten Manchester United, Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace heavily. However, they also suffered a thrashing by Aston Villa and could only draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

After a season without European soccer, Newcastle are in a fantastic position to get back into the Champions League. Finishing second would be their best finish in Premier League history. The Magpies' highest finish in the division was third in the 1993/94 campaign. Although Newcastle have won the old First Division four times before the Premier League came into place.

It has been disappointing that Arsenal have not been able to challenge Liverpool seriously for the Premier League title this season. However, it could get even worse if the Gunners do not even finish second. A glance at the league tables in the future would suggest that it was Newcastle that was the second-best team in the division for much of this campaign. Arteta has improved Arsenal hugely since taking over in 2019. However, he needs to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet beyond the FA Cup and the two Community Shields of his tenure.

Spurs and Man United could halt Aston Villa

Aston Villa still have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season. Their next two games are against the Europa League finalists, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. Both have had disappointing Premier League campaigns, with Spurs currently 17th and United in 16th place. However, their final at the San Mamés Stadium on May 21 also acts as a playoff in qualification for the Champions League.

Villa will play Tottenham this Friday, but their match with United is on the final day of the season on May 25. Having Spurs focused on the Europa League final could be a positive for Villa. Ange Postecoglou will not want to risk any of his players potentially getting injured ahead of their match in Bilbao. The Australian is also set to depart Spurs even if they win the Europa League, so his full focus will be on winning that competition and departing the club by ending their trophy drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Both Spurs and United could also be playing with freedom against Villa, as all they have to play for in the Premier League is not being the team that finishes just above the three relegated teams. Ruben Amorim's team will play Villa on the final day of the season, either as Europa League champions with a place in next season's Champions League or as very distraught runners-up. If they win the Europa League, then it could lead to a literal and metaphorical hangover before they play Villa just four days later. However, defeat to Spurs in Spain could lead to the club spiralling when they face Unai Emery's side.

It could all come down to the final day

The title race has been disappointing this season, with Liverpool taking an insurmountable lead early on. Also, the three promoted sides from the Championship were destined to return to the second tier of English soccer. However, the race to qualify for the Champions League could go down to the wire.

One intriguing fixture on the final day is Nottingham Forest against Chelsea. After the Blues' loss to Newcastle last weekend, their Champions League hopes lie in the balance. Enzo Maresca's side still also have to play Manchester United this Friday, but the Red Devils will have their eyes firmly on the Europa League final the following week. The Blues will be without Nicolas Jackson for their final two games of the season following him receiving a straight red card in their match with Newcastle last Sunday.

Forest could also only draw with Leicester City last Sunday, which led to their owner, Evangelos Marinakis, bizarrely confronting their manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, after the final whistle. Forest has had a remarkable season, but it would be a shame for them to miss out on Champions League qualification. Although a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League, which Nuno has secured for them, is still a huge achievement.