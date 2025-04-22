Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted lineups, team news and Premier League score prediction

The title race in the Premier League could mathematically be over this week; a win for Crystal Palace against Arsenal would hand Liverpool the title.

Crystal Palace could put Arsenal out of their misery

It has been a disappointing season for Arsenal in the Premier League. They have pushed Manchester City close for the title in the last two campaigns. However, the one year when City are off the pace, Liverpool pip the Gunners for the title. It has been a long time coming until the Reds are officially crowned champions, and Palace could end the faintest hopes that Arsenal could still win it.

Mikel Arteta will use the Palace game as preparation for his side's Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain next week. The Arsenal manager did the same against Ipswich Town last weekend as the Gunners fired four past the Tractor Boys. However, PSG will be a much more difficult task than clubs in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Palace have been on a mixed run of form recently

Palace started the season badly as they did not win any of their first eight Premier League matches. However, Oliver Glasner turned their season around, and the Austrian coach is now being linked with a return to the Bundesliga.

The Eagles have been on a mixed run of form recently, with one win, two draws and two heavy defeats in their last five games. The losses were a 5-2 thrashing by Man City and a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle United.

Glasner's side sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich last year, and there are rumors that more of Palace's top players could be sold this summer. If that is the case, then Glasner might have his head turned with the opportunity to return to Germany.

Team news and predicted lineups

Arteta will field a side similar to the one that beat Ipswich last weekend. It would be wise for him to rest some of his top players, such as Bukayo Saka, so they are ready for the PSG match.

Arsenal predicted lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Merino, Rice, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli

Palace earned a credible 0-0 draw with AFC Bournemouth last time out, this was despite USMNT defender Chris Richards being controversially sent off for picking up a second yellow card.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup: Henderson, Lacroix, Guehi, Richards, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Sarr, Mateta, Eze

Historical context and prediction

This match is a London derby, but not one of the fiercest. Arsenal's main rivals are Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Palace have Sussex side Brighton & Hove Albion as their most notable foe.

Arsenal beat Palace 5-1 when the two sides met earlier in the Premier League this season. The Gunners also beat the Eagles 3-2 in the EFL Cup this campaign. Therefore, this Wednesday could be another convincing win for Arteta. The Gunners should win the game at least 3-0.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Arsenal will take on Palace at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Apr. 23. The match will be televised on USA Network, Universo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).