Premier League news and rumors: Crystal Palace plan to sign Marcus Rashford and more

Premier League news and rumors: Marcus Rashford to Crystal Palace

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United career is all but over as Aston Villa have an option to buy the forward permanently at the end of the campaign. However, if Villa do not choose to do so, another Premier League club are also interested in Rashford.

The Sun has reported that "Crystal Palace are plotting a sensational swoop for Marcus Rashford if Aston Villa don’t sign him at the end of the season. Eagles executives are monitoring the striker’s performances at Villa Park after he signed a loan deal from United in the January transfer window."

Rashford had hoped that he would secure a transfer to a big European club such as Barcelona when he announced that he wanted to leave Old Trafford earlier in the season. No move ever came to fruition and he ended up joining Villa on loan at the start of February.

The player's form has improved since arriving at Villa where he has scored three goals, with five assists in 14 games in all competitions. He also earned a recall to the England team by Thomas Tuchel for the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Playing under Unai Emery has been very good for Rashford and staying at Villa would be a smart move. If the player was to end up at Crystal Palace that would be seen as a step backwards. Palace are currently 12th in the Premier League and there are no guarantees that their highly rated manager Oliver Glasner will be staying at the club next season.

Luis Diaz linked with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr

Luis Diaz scored Liverpool's opening goal against West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend. He has performed well for Arne Slot's soon-to-be title-winning side this season scoring 11 goals with seven assists in 31 matches in the division. However, the 28-year-old is already being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Ben Jacobs posted on X: "Saudi still intent on trying for Vini Jr this summer, as revealed. Contact active on player side, despite Vini Jr stressing repeatedly his commitment to Real. Ambitious move, and one currently with Al-Ahli in mind. Al-Nassr more likely to try for Luis Diaz as it stands."

If Al-Nassr are to recruit Diaz to their roster, he will join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and his Colombian teammate Jhon Duran. Liverpool have already managed to tie down Mohamed Salah to a new contract amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. However, they are set to lose Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid and more of Slot's team could also depart.

Everton are another team interested in Liam Delap

Liam Delap did not get on the scoresheet for Ipswich Town yesterday as they drew 2-2 with Chelsea in the Premier League. However, he has still scored 12 goals, with two assists in 31 games in the division this season. With Ipswich set to return to the Championship, Delap is in demand from top-flight clubs.

According to The Sun, "Everton boss David Moyes plans to join the Liam Delap race — and is happy to wait for his chance to net the striker. Moyes has funds for forwards and is keen on the Ipswich frontrunner, who can leave Portman Road for £30million because of an escape clause."

Delap has also been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea amongst others. However, he should be afforded more game time at the Toffees and be a marque signing ahead of their move to the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.