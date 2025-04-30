Premier League news and rumors roundup, Apr. 30: Marcus Rashford dreams of Barcelona

Jack Wilshere to be Norwich City's next permanent boss

Jack Wilshere completed the London Marathon last weekend. However, he is now in the running to be the next permanent Norwich City manager. Wilshere has recently been promoted from first team coach to Norwich's interim manager following the sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The Canaries are currently 14th in the Championship, so they will finish the season way off the playoff places. Norwich have been out of the Premier League for three seasons but need to find the right head coach if they are to return to the most prestigious division in the world.

Despite taking charge of just one Norwich game, which finished 0-0 against Middlesbrough. Wilshere is already being considered to lead the Canaries permanently. EFL Analysis has reported that "Norwich City are now ready to hand the reins to Jack Wilshere on a permanent basis after a strong start to his temporary tenure."

Before coaching Norwich, Wilshere was Arsenal's U18 manager and took the young Gunners to the FA Youth Cup final in 2023. Wilshere's playing career started brightly at Arsenal when he was just 16. However, injuries led to the midfielder missing a lot of soccer.

Wilshere still won the FA Cup twice with the Gunners. However, his career fizzled out with spells at AFC Bournemouth, West Ham United and finally the Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening. He never hit the heights expected as a player due to injury. However, Wilshere is on course to make up for that as a manager.

Marcus Rashford still wants Barcelona move

Aston Villa was probably not the destination Marcus Rashford had in mind when he announced that he wanted to leave Manchester United earlier this season. However, Rashford's loan at Villa Park has been good for him; he has been able to get his confidence back, compete in the Champions League and earn an England recall.

Unfortunately, a hamstring injury could have ended his campaign, which might mean an early return to United. It remains to be seen if Rashford will join Villa permanently, but he still has ambitions of playing for a more established European side.

According to the Mirror, "Rashford is willing to take a pay cut to seal a dream move to Barcelona and draw a line under his Manchester United career. Rashford is understood to have set his heart on joining Spanish giants Barca, knowing he has no chance of playing for United again while Ruben Amorim is in charge."

Rashford was linked with Barcelona and other top European teams in January. However, nothing came to fruition. The player could be in for another long transfer window this summer as his future is decided.

Fulham are interested in Ipswich's Ben Johnson

Fulham are very strong at left-back with USMNT international Antonee Robinson enjoying a fantastic season. At right-back, they also have solid options with Kenny Tete and Timothee Castagne at Marco Silva's disposal. However, both of those players are now 29, so the Cottagers are interested in a younger full-back. Tete could also leave the club this summer when his contract runs out. Castagne still has two years left on his deal.

Sky Sports has revealed that "Fulham are interested in Ipswich Town right-back Ben Johnson. He's one of a number of right-backs Fulham are looking at... they will open talks with the representatives of Kyle Walker-Peters when his contract at Southampton expires in the summer."

Both Johnson and Walker-Peters have done well for teams that have been relegated from the Premier League this season. Johnson is the younger option as he is just 25, whilst Walker-Peters is 28. However, they will have to pay a fee for Johnson as he is contracted to Ipswich until 2028.