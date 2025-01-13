Premier League Table by goals allowed: Ranking the toughest defenses
All successful Premier League teams have been built off a solid line of defense and goalkeeper. The Chelsea side that won the division back in 2005 conceded just 15 goals in their 38 league games. That team had John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho as their center-backs, with Petr Cech in goal, but it also had Claude Makelele in the defensive midfield role.
Missing your holding midfielder has been prominent in this season's Premier League. The defending champions, Manchester City, have missed their Ballon d'Or-winning player in that position, Rodri. This has left Pep Guardiola's side eighth in the table ranked by goals allowed. However, there are other surprises, including Everton being above City and Arsenal leapfrogging Liverpool.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
D-W-W-W-D
46
Arsenal
D-W-W-W-D
40
Nottingham Forest
W-W-W-W-W
40
Chelsea
W-D-L-L-D
36
Newcastle
W-W-W-W-W
35
Man City
L-L-D-W-W
34
Bournemouth
D-W-D-D-W
33
Aston Villa
L-W-L-D-W
32
Fulham
D-D-W-D-D
30
Brighton
W-D-D-D-D
28
Brentford
L-L-D-L-W
27
Tottenham
W-L-L-D-L
24
Man United
W-L-L-L-D
23
West Ham
D-D-W-L-L
23
Crystal Palace
W-L-D-W-D
21
Everton
D-D-D-L-L
17
Wolves
L-W-W-D-L
16
Ipswich
W-L-L-W-D
16
Leicester
L-L-L-L-L
14
Southampton
L-D-L-L-L
6
And here is what things look like if we reorder by goals allowed.
Premier League table ranked by goals allowed
TEAM
Goals Allowed
Arsenal
18
Liverpool
19
Nottingham Forest
19
Newcastle
22
Bournemouth
23
Chelsea
24
Everton
25
Man City
27
Fulham
27
Man United
28
Crystal Palace
28
Brighton
29
Tottenham
30
Aston Villa
32
Brentford
35
Ipswich
35
West Ham
39
Leicester
44
Southampton
44
Wolves
45
Arsenal go top
Arsenal go top of the Premier League table based on goals allowed. This will offer Gunners fans hope that they can catch Liverpool in the title race this season. However, the problem for Mikel Arteta's side is putting the ball in the opposition's net. This was prominent in their defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup on penalties last weekend.
The Gunners had 26 shots, with seven on target against United, but the match finished 1-1, and the Red Devils won on penalties. Many of Arsenal's chances were squandered by their striker Kai Havertz — who also ended up missing from the penalty spot.
Arteta has an excellent center-back partnership with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, plus David Raya is a fantastic goalkeeper. They also have Thomas Partey and Declan Rice to protect the back four. However, the Gunners' issues have been in attack and they have had to rely on Gabriel to be a threat from set-pieces in too many games this season.
Everton jump up
Given how Everton is 16th in the Premier League, it is a surprise to see them above even Manchester City in the goals-allowed table. However, they have had Sean Dyche as their manager in all their games so far. Therefore, it should not be such a shock that they have conceded just 25 goals.
Dyche is known for his pragmatic approach to soccer. He has since been sacked and replaced by club legend David Moyes. The man who was Everton boss for 11 years before joining Manchester United has a similar style to Dyche. Therefore, Toffees fans can expect more of the same when it comes to their side being tight at the back.
What Everton fans want is for their side to be more entertaining. Moyes will have to prioritize winning games to make sure the club remain in the Premier League before moving to their new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock. Having Moyes return will no doubt galvanize the supporters to ensure that they give Goodison Park a proper send-off.
Wolves drop down
Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 17th in the Premier League. However, when it comes to the division based on goals allowed they are rock bottom. This should be no surprise after Wolves sold their best defender Max Kilman to West Ham United last summer.
Wolves suffered some heavy defeats when Gary O'Neil was their manager. This included a 6-2 thrashing by Chelsea, a 5-3 loss to Brentford and a 4-0 defeat to Everton. Since Vitor Pereira has taken over, they have been shored up defensively — conceding just six goals in five games.
Their defensive record should improve under Pereira. However, they are not out of the woods yet when it comes to surviving relegation. The goals allowed table is also grim viewing for fans of West Ham, Leicester City and Southampton.