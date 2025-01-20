Projected Blue Jays lineup after Toronto signs Anthony Santander to protect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
After another offseason of seemingly nothing but swings and misses, Ross Atkins finally made major contact by signing Anthony Santander to a five-year deal. While the back end of the deal could prove to be problematic, the Jays got Santander at a very reasonable AAV and the 30-year-old fits exactly what the Toronto Blue Jays needed.
Sure, he isn't a great defender and doesn't get on base a ton, but Santander has tons of power. He launched 44 home runs this past season and has averaged 35 long balls in the last three years. For a Jays team that ranked 26th in home runs this past season, Santander's power was needed and will prove to be a big addition to their lineup, especially with him serving as protection for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
With Santander in the mix, let's take a look at what Toronto's lineup looks like now.
Anthony Santander gives Blue Jays projected lineup much-needed power spark
Batting Order
Player
Position
1
George Springer
RF
2
Bo Bichette
SS
3
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
1B
4
Anthony Santander
LF
5
Will Wagner
DH
6
Alejandro Kirk
C
7
Andres Gimenez
2B
8
Ernie Clement
3B
9
Myles Straw
CF
Two things are instantly made abundantly clear when looking at this Blue Jays lineup. First, the Jays will miss Daulton Varsho, who is slated to begin the 2025 season on the IL after undergoing shoulder surgery. Second, this team needs to continue to add bats if they want to seriously compete.
Don't get me wrong. Santander is a big addition who should help this lineup immensely. He gives Guerrero the protection he needs and gives Toronto a trio with some serious upside if Bo Bichette bounces back to his All-Star self. With that being said, this lineup outside of Bichette, Guerrero, and Santander doesn't offer much offensive firepower.
George Springer's play has declined each year he's been in Toronto, and at 35 years old, there's little reason to expect that to change in 2025. Will Wagner impressed in his first taste of MLB last season, but he had just 82 at-bats. Guys like Alejandro Kirk and Andres Gimenez have been major offensive producers in the past, but are both coming off subpar years.
Santander is an excellent addition, but he should not be the only bat Atkins brings in. Whether it's Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, or a trade candidate, the Jays should add at least one more bat if making the playoffs in 2025 is their main objective.