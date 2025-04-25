Projected Giants depth chart after Abdul Carter pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux option

The New York Giants have been at the center of the NFL Draft maelstrom for months, with rampant speculation around which direction GM Joe Schoen might go.

Quarterback was the most glaring weak point, but after signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Giants appeared to address that need in the short term. New York made its splash at wideout last year with Malik Nabers, so the obvious path forward was Penn State edge rusher Adbul Carter.

In the end, New York made the smart, safe, simple move, adding an immediate defensive game-changer with an immediate Pro Bowl senior. Carter's father said he son will win Rookie of the Year on the broadcast. It's hard to argue; Carter is a heat-seeking missile with enough talent to add a few more victories to New York's ledger in 2025.

It's clear the affection is mutual between team and player, too. Carter has been openly flirting with the Giants all week, dropping countless social media "hints" that read more as outright statements of intent.

The Giants weren't done with the Carter pick, though. New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux immediately had his fifth-year contract option picked up after Carter's name was called. He took to social media to celebrate.

Yeah we going crazzyyy!!!! ז — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) April 25, 2025

Here's how the projected depth chart shapes up.

New York Giants LB depth chart after drafting Abdul Carter, picking up Kayvon Thibodeaux's option

LOLB LILB RILB ROLB Brian Burns Bobby Okereke Micah McFadden Abdul Carter Chauncey Golston Darius Muasau Chris Board Kayvon Thibodeaux

New York is stocking up on elite pass rushers, which to quote Cody Williams on the Stacking the Box livestream, "makes a strength a strength." It's a smart strategy, especially for a team we know will suffer though its share of lulls on offense.

Folks will grumble and moan about Russell Wilson as QB1, but there just isn't a quarterback in this draft worth passing on Carter. With all due respect to Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart, Carter is a day-one star who will apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks and plug rushing lanes at the highest level. He put up 43 tackles and 12.0 sacks for Penn State as a junior, including a Big Ten-best 24 tackles for a loss.

Carter joins Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Burns in what should be an especially dynamic Giants front line. As for Thibodeaux, he immediately becomes one of the best "backup" linebackers in the NFL. The former fifth overall pick has underwhelmed somewhat since his debut in 2022, but he started 12 games last season and picked up five sacks. New York can move him around and use him to spell Carter as needed; expect to see plenty of Thibodeaux, even if his role declines slightly with Carter in the mix.

This is a great day for Giants fans, of which there have been precious few in recent years. Soak it in.