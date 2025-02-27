Projected Orioles lineup if Gunnar Henderson injury forces star to miss major time

Spring training is a very scrutinized time of year around MLB. Fans haven't gotten to see their favorite team in action for months, and with a whole new season on the horizon, everyone's awfully eager to see how all that optimism actually plays out on the field. How will your big free-agent signing look in his new uniform? Which top prospect will make a name for themselves? Who will win that key position battle? Everyone's got questions, and they're desperate to find answers on a daily basis.

Really, though, the No. 1 goal of every team in spring camp is a simple one: Please, just stay healthy. Sure, a few nice weeks can tell you something about a swing change or a breakout candidate, but more often than not this is just a way for everyone to get warmed up for a 162-game season. The only thing you should actually concern yourself with is everybody on the roster getting to Opening Day in one piece.

Baltimore Orioles fans learned that the hard way on Thursday afternoon, when star shortstop Gunnar Henderson was forced to leave the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after just one inning. It's unclear exactly what went wrong, but for now the team is simply calling it "right side discomfort".

It's possible that this is much ado about nothing; teams are always overcautious this time of year, especially with players as important as Henderson, who finished fourth in AL MVP voting last season after hitting 37 homers and stealing 21 bases with an .893 OPS. But it's also possible that this is much ado about something, whether Henderson tweaked an oblique or an abdominal muscle or something else. And if he has to miss any significant time, it will obviously have a massive impact on the O's lineup for the start of the season.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Projected Orioles lineup if Gunnar Henderson misses Opening Day due to injury

Henderson was penciled in at shortstop and atop the team's lineup, where he spent just about all of the 2024 season. The team has another natural leadoff candidate in catcher Adley Rutschman, looking to bounce back after a hand injury derailed his season last year. As for short, however, things are far more unsettled. Here's how Baltimore could line up on Opening Day if Henderson is on the IL.

Order Player Position 1 Adley Rutschman C 2 Jordan Westburg 2B 3 Colton Cowser RF 4 Tyler O'Neill LF 5 Ryan O'Hearn DH 6 Ryan Mountcastle 1B 7 Cedric Mullins CF 8 Ramon Urias 3B 9 Jackson Holliday SS

The O's are long on infielders, but not long on natural shortstops. That could press Holliday into duty there, which is probably the last thing Baltimore wants ahead of a season in which he's just trying to prove he can hit at the Major League level. Holliday has smooth actions and is a solid athlete, but he doesn't have top-of-the-scale size or speed, and while his arm strength was fine at second base it leaves a little bit to be desired on the left side of the infield.

Still, that's probably the best bet, unless Baltimore wants to sacrifice offense for defense and start Jorge Mateo over Ramon Urias. As it stands, this is still a fine lineup, especially if Westburg and Cowser take anticipated steps forward (and Mountcastle rebounds now that the left-field fence at Camden Yards has finally been moved back in). But it's one desperately seeking a middle-of-the-order star to orient it all around, with question marks at just about every position. Given how quiet the O's were over the offseason, and the uncertainty lingering in the team's starting rotation, that's the last thing they need.