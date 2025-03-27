Projected Red Sox dream lineup if they signed Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next winter

The Boston Red Sox made some waves this offseason, trading for Garrett Crochet and signing several impact pieces such as Alex Bregman and Walker Buehler. It has not been the smoothest spring amid injuries to the pitching staff and a hint of Rafael Devers drama, but Boston feels like a true contender for the first time in years.

Craig Breslow and the suits at Fenway have clearly changed their M.O., attempting to operate like the other big-spending coastal elites Boston finds itself up against each season. And that's good: Such a historic, accomplished organization should shell out cash in free agency and attempt to stockpile star power. All the Red Sox teams of yore that we talk about were stacked with memorable names and hefty payrolls.

This winter was a huge step in the right direction, but the Red Sox seem to be aiming for next offseason to really take a leap. Several noteworthy free agents are set to hit the market, from Kyle Tucker in Chicago to Dylan Cease in San Diego. The name Boston fans are fixated on, however, is Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

He threatens to cash the biggest check of the 2026 offseason, and many think the Red Sox will be the ones to write it. Guerrero Jr. couldn't secure an extension in Toronto before Opening Day; he has his sights set on north of $500 million, fully guaranteed. If the Red Sox splurge, few landing spots fit more logically than Boston. Guerrero Jr. famously hates the Yankees and there's a long track record of Dominican stars taking center stage in Beantown.

Here's how their lineup might shake out.

FanSided has MLB Opening Day covered — from the players who dominate the day, the fans who live for it and the small details that make it special. Click here for more Opening Day stories around the league's clubhouses and fan bases.

Projected Boston Red Sox lineup if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs for 2026 season

Order Name Position 1 Jarren Duran LF 2 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 3B 3 Rafael Devers DH 4 Triston Casas 1B 5 Kristian Campbell 2B 6 Trevor Story SS 7 Wilyer Abreu RF 8 Connor Wong C 9 Ceddane Rafaela CF

There is one notable absence here: Alex Bregman.

The Red Sox would presumably want to keep Bregman and add Guerrero Jr., but the feasibility of that is ... up for debate. Vladdy is going to command a historic paycheck. Bregman can opt out after this season, and he's positioned for a productive campaign in a ballpark well-suited to his hitting profile.

I'm going to project that Bregman opts out in favor of a longer-term contract, which leads him elsewhere and opens the door financially for Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays' 26-year-old has traditionally played first base in the big leagues, but he has experience at the hot corner and it's his preferred position. Guerrero Jr. is not a high-level defender, but he's better than Raffy Devers, who is statistically the worst third base glove in baseball.

So, Boston keeps Devers in the DH slot and keeps Triston Casas locked at first (at least in the beginning) to see how Guerrero fairs at third. If such an experiment goes south, then Boston can adjust, perhaps moving Devers back to third and Casas to the DH slot.

The most interesting wild card, however, is Marcelo Mayer, who almost outdueled fellow top prospect Kristian Campbell for the starting second-base job. Does Boston replace Trevor Story? The veteran is an elite glove, but the bat is slipping. He's not going to opt out of his contract next winter, but Story could get demoted in favor of a youth movement. On the other hand, he's an established player — plus, his sharp glove at short would be mighty helpful with a subpar glove at third.

For now, we'll project that Mayer is on the roster but not in the starting lineup. The outfield shouldn't change much, and Boston won't splurge much elsewhere if Guerrero Jr. sucks up more than a half-billion dollars.

This is an elite lineup. The one-two-three punch of Duran, Guerrero, and Devers rivals the very best in MLB. If next winter boils down to swapping Bregman for Guerrero, Red Sox fans will gleefully accept it. As will Breslow and the front office.