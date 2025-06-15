Projected SF Giants lineup after Rafael Devers trade: Dodgers in trouble

The San Francisco Giants just created a massive headache for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants traded for Rafael Devers in a deal no one saw coming on Sunday to not only grab some much needed offense, but instill fear in a team that’s been running away with the NL West division.

Devers had a crippling relationship with the Boston Red Sox and it all started when they yanked his third baseman responsibilities. He was reluctant, but ultimately accepted his DH role entering the 2025 season. Then things turned sour when the team tried to force him to first base with Triston Casas’s injury throwing a ripple into the season.

It seems things never got better, though his bat got hotter, and the Red Sox dealt him to the Giants and now the Dodgers have every reason to feel uncomfortable in the NL West standings. Here’s the projected lineup for the Giants after Devers’ cross country flight brings him to his new team.

Projected San Francisco Giants lineup: Rafael Devers brings optimism to NL West race

BATTING ORDER POSITION 1. Jung Hoo Lee CF 2. Willy Adames SS 3. Heliot Ramos LF 4. Rafael Devers DH 5. Wilmer Flores 1B 6. Casey Schmidt 3B 7. Mike Yastrzemski RF 8. Logan Porter C 9. Christian Koss 2B

The Giants probably won't want to change up too much because, as they say: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. They've gotten really good production from the top of their lineup so shuffling that wouldn't make much sense. Though Devers has only batted No. 2 in the order this year, I think that has more to do with the Red Sox, rather than that being Devers' preferred hitting spot.

Last season, Devers hit primarily out of the No. 4 position and was extremely productive. I think with a new team, he'd be open to going back to the power slot. I also expect him to remain a DH. There's a chance he's interested in going back in the field, but he seems pretty content as an offensive-only player.

With that said, the Giants probably move Dominic Smith back to the bench and then move Wilmer Flores back to the field at first from his DH spot, where he's played most of his at bats this season. Things just got really unfair for the rest of the division, but specifically for the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

The Giants knew they needed a big move to compete with the big dogs in the division. That's what acquiring Devers meant. He's been on a tear lately after a really slow start to the season. I'm sure playing with a new team will reinvigorate him.

Now Devers isn't on a team fighting for a wild card spot, teetering at .500. He's on a team that has a legitimate chance to win the division, dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers and make a run for a World Series title.