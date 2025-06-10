PWHL Expansion Draft 2025 live results: Which players are heading to Seattle and Vancouver?

Weeks after announcing its intention to expand ahead of the 2025-26 season, the PWHL will take one more big step down that road with Monday night's expansion draft. After a successful 2024 campaign, the league will added its seventh and eighth teams in Seattle and Vancouver for year two. (Seattle will share a home with the NHL's Seattle Kraken, while Vancouver will play at the Pacific Coliseum, home of the WHL's Vancouver Giants.)

Before either team can play its first game, though, both will need to build out a roster. And that's where Monday night comes in: At 8:30 p.m. ET, the expansion draft will begin, in which Seattle and Vancouver will each make seven picks that will bring them to 12-player rosters. Here's everything to know about how the expansion draft works, as well as live results once the draft gets underway.

Which players are eligible for the 2025 PWHL expansion draft?

The full draft pool consists of players under contract with a preexisting PWHL team for the 2025-26 season who were not protected by their current team. Each of the six inaugural teams were able to protect three players each ahead of the pre-draft signing window, with a fourth protected player added if a team loses at least two players.

Which players are protected from the 2025 PWHL expansion draft?

The complete list of protected players is below.

Boston Fleet: Aerin Frankel (G), Megan Keller (D), Alina Müller (F), plus Player TBD

Minnesota Frost: Kendall Coyne Schofield (F), Britta Curl-Salemme (F), Taylor Heise (F), Lee Stecklein (D)

Montreal Victoire: Erin Ambrose (D), Ann-Renée Desbiens (G), Marie-Philip Poulin (F), Laura Stacey (F)

New York SIrens: Sarah Fillier (F), Maja Nylén Persson (D), Ella Shelton (D), Micah Zandee-Hart (D)

Ottawa Charge: Emily Clark (F), Gabbie Hughes (F), Gwyneth Philips (G), Ronja Savolainen (D)

Toronto Sceptres: Renata Fast (D), Blayre Turnbull (F), Daryl Watts (F), plus Player TBD

Which players have Vancouver and Seattle added as exclusive signings?

Vancouver and Seattle have each already added the maximum of five players to their roster during the five-day, pre-draft signing window, which closed on Sunday night. None of the signings were free agents; instead, both teams opting to target players left unprotected by the sixth other PWHL franchises.

Vancouver signed Claire Thompson (D, Minnesota Frost), Sophie Jaques (D, Minnesota Frost), Emerance Maschmeyer (G, Ottawa Charge), Sarah Nurse (F, Toronto Sceptres), and Jenn Gardiner (F, Montreal Victoire). Seattle signed Hilary Knight (F, Boston Fleet), Danielle Serdachny (F, Ottawa Charge), Cayla Barnes (D, Montreal Victoire), Alex Carpenter (F, Boston Fleet), and Corinne Schroeder (G, Boston Fleet).

2025 PWHL expansion draft live results

This story will be updated as draft results are made available.